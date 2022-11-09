OCSD superintendent: Passage of referendum shows community's priorities on children, teachers

A day after Orangeburg County voters gave the Orangeburg County School District the thumbs up on a $190 million school and facility spending plan, the school district's superintendent said "thank you."

"This was a we effort," OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said Wednesday during a press conference at the district's Orangeburg headquarters. "It was not a single individual that was responsible for the great outcome that this county experienced last night."

"I believe if we continue to move forward with that collaborative approach and that collaborative spirit that every single person matters, that every single bit of input that you give us that will help us provide for our children, always lends us the best outcome," he said.

"You show me your checkbook; I can tell you your priorities," Foster said. "Right now, we opened our checkbooks and we can let people know our priorities are our students and our teachers."

"Our priorities are giving them teaching spaces and learning spaces that they can be proud of and they can have an opportunity to maximize the education opportunities," he said.

Tuesday's bond referendum -- which calls for the construction of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and a new Holly Hill Elementary School as well as additional wings to William J. Clark Middle and Lake Marion High Schools -- received 13,507 or 56% of the vote with 10,570 or 44% voting against.

A total of 24,077 votes were tallied.

According to SC Votes data, precincts in and immediately around the City of Orangeburg voted for the spending plan. Precincts in Eutawville, Vance, Santee and Elloree voted for the referendum, as well as North, Springfield and Norway.

The Neeses-Livingston precinct was the only one that voted against it in western Orangeburg County. Holly Hill 1 and Holly Hill 2 precincts also voted against it, while precincts in south central Orangeburg County such as Branchville, Cope, Edisto, Bowman, Bethel, Cordova and Rowesville voted against.

District officials have promised that the $190 million borrowing and spending plan will not result in a property tax increase.

Property owners currently pay 42 mills in debt service to cover past projects at OCSD schools, which were once divided between three separate districts. The 42 mills bring in roughly $14 million a year.

The plan will keep the district's debt service at 42 mills. The $14 million received each year at the 42 mills will go toward paying off the $190 million.

The district would begin paying off the $190 million bond around 2025, following the completion of its building projects.

The district’s projections for the borrowing are based on the conservative assumption that the tax base growth would be 1% a year.

The debt service projection is also based on the assumption that the district will be receiving $1.2 million from the state annually and a flat $725,000 from the district’s share of the county’s fee-in-lieu of taxes through 2050.

The district plans to pay off the debt by 2050.

Foster said the school plan that was approved is a "comprehensive plan."

"It wasn't about one individual school site, it was not about one individual part of the county," Foster said. "This was a comprehensive plan that will address multiple buildings. Let me correct that, pretty much all of our buildings."

Foster said new HVACs and lighting have already been put in schools and new flooring and painting have been done countywide as a complement to the referendum work.

"All means all," Foster said. "It shouldn't matter where you live, it shouldn't matter how much money you have or don't have. Every child deserves a high-quality education experience."

Foster said the district is in the schematic design phase with its architect and general contractors.

Foster explained the process from here, noting architects will go through three phases of construction schematic/design, design development and construction design development.

"Once they hit the ground, those contract firms who are already working with the architects now will have the opportunity to lay those projects out," Foster said.

Foster said the public will be shown the schematic deigns of the projects that have been put together.

"We will walk the community through those phases with a target date of hopefully having some ground breakings in February and March," Foster said.

Foster said all projects will occur simultaneously and will be done by multiple construction firms that will work and identify specific projects.

"We knew that the efficiency of getting those things done will require multiple contractors who will be able to scale the amount of work," Foster said.

Foster said the projects will be done with minimal impact to student instruction, noting construction will be done as much as possible when students are not at school.

Foster said a community oversight committee will be formed. The committee would consist of county residents receiving project updates quarterly and be able to inquire about funding and finance questions.

"Our community needs to be actively engaged in it and we are welcoming and looking forward to having this oversight committee," Foster said.

Foster said the formation of a community oversight committee is not foreign following the passage of a referendum.

"It is best practice," Foster said. "It is everybody's responsibility to ensure our kids have a high-quality education experience."

Foster said there is one thing he is most looking forward to.

"What I am looking most forward to is the smile on children's faces when they have the opportunity to sit in a facility that is renovated or upgraded and/or a new facility," Foster said.

"They have an opportunity to use the facilities that they have so long desired to have. That is what we are about. It is about the final product and that is what we provide to children."

Foster said that with teacher shortages, he foresees the new schools and upgrades helping with teacher retention and recruitment.

"We have put our money where our values are and they aligned," he said, adding that "at the end of the day, what matters most are the opportunities we are able to provide for students."

Foster envisions a lot of great things for the district.

"This is just one of many," he said. "This is not just about bricks and mortar. This is an opportunity to enhance our instruction programs, our academic programs to make sure teacher vacancies are not there, that every child has a qualified certified teacher in front of them each and every day."

"I dream big," he said. "Someone once said if you are not scared of your dreams, you are not dreaming big enough. It requires all of us to continue to dream and have a vision for our students."

Foster also addressed those who did not support the referendum.

"Whether you support it or not, your opinions, your thoughts, your ideas are still welcome and valued as you come forth," Foster said. "I believe now we can collectively and collaboratively move forward together."

"People vote their hearts and we respect that and we honor that and we will continue to do that," Foster said.

Dr. Debora Brunson, fresh off her victory in facing three challengers for the district school board, thanked those who supported her and said she will strive to make "OCSD a premier district" over the next four years.

Brunson sees one of the ways of doing this is through the approved referendum.

"Our students and employees deserve updated and modern facilities that will make learning more conducive and will allow for growth in all aspects of development," Brunson said. "We need updated technology that will allow students to be competitive in this age of technology. We will continue to grow our students and employees while being frugal with our finances."