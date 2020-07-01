OCSD Summer Feeding Program continues

All meals and service will be provided by the Food Service staff of OCSD. Sites were chosen based on recent history of success and community participation with the Summer Feeding Program in previous years. New this year, students do not need to be present for parents to pick up meals, but parents will need to provide information regarding their child/children if they are not present. For any questions about the program, contact OCSD Coordinator of Food and Nutrition Services Angela Robinson at angela.robinson@ocsdsc.org or 803-534-8081.