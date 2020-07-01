OCSD Summer Feeding Program continues

Orangeburg County School District has announced plans for the remainder of the Summer Feeding Program that began Monday, June 8.
The program is sponsored through the South Carolina Department of Education and United States Department of Agriculture. The program allows the district to continue to provide meals to all children under the age of 18 who reside within the county. The Orangeburg County School District Summer Feeding Program will not provide service the week of July 6-10 in order to allow its Food Service program an opportunity to do inventory, cleaning and other essential tasks. Service will resume on Monday, July 13, and will finish with the Summer Feeding program on Thursday, July 23.
This summer, meals will be prepared and provided on Monday (meals for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) and Thursday (meals for Thursday and Friday). Breakfast and lunch meals will be provided for the select number of days at one time. All meals will be available as pick-up service only from the following locations at the times indicated; please note that some locations were discontinued due to lack of community participation:
• Branchville Branch Junction -- 11-11:45 a.m.: Freedom Road, Branchville
• Edisto Primary School -- 10-11:45 a.m.: 3239 Cordova Road, Cordova
• Holly Hill Elementary -- 10:45-11:45 a.m.: 1490 Brant Ave., Holly Hill
• Marshall Elementary -- 10-11:45 a.m.: 1441 Marshall St., Orangeburg
• North Town Square -- 11-11:30 a.m.: Main Street, North
• Three Crosses Outreach -- 10-10:45 a.m.: 231 Lexington Ave., Norway
• Vance-Providence Elementary -- 10-11:45 a.m.: 633 Camden Road, Vance
All meals and service will be provided by the Food Service staff of OCSD. Sites were chosen based on recent history of success and community participation with the Summer Feeding Program in previous years. New this year, students do not need to be present for parents to pick up meals, but parents will need to provide information regarding their child/children if they are not present. For any questions about the program, contact OCSD Coordinator of Food and Nutrition Services Angela Robinson at angela.robinson@ocsdsc.org or 803-534-8081.
