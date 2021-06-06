OCSD studying schools; repairs needed, enrollment declining

The Orangeburg County School District is in the process having its 26 campus facilities assessed in an effort to better allocate resources and understand maintenance needs.
The district also had a demographic study done to assess enrollment trends and projections.
“The final piece of this puzzle will come from the performance contracting report where we’ll learn more about the status of mechanical units within our buildings,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. “We’ll take all of this information out into the community in the coming months as we search together for solutions.”
The school district commissioned the facilities study to help it plan for school maintenance and improvements.
LS3P Associates Ltd., an architecture and planning firm, was hired to conduct the facilities study.
Most schools are in good condition and need just minor repairs, such as replacing single-pane windows and walkway canopies.
Others are in need of more extensive renovations, such as creating interior corridors to replace exterior-facing classrooms and investigating moisture issues.
Of greatest concern is the state of an original, unoccupied portion of Vance-Providence Elementary School, which is no longer in use. The school is the district's oldest, having been built in 1930.
“There are visible signs of mold and structural instability,” LS3P Associate Principal and Project Manager Jason Likas said. “The school is in really, really bad shape."
“The ceiling is caving in, and I could actually see through the holes in the floor from all of the termite damage,” he said. “We are basically recommending that it be demolished, not necessarily the whole school, but at least the part that is closed off from use currently.
“That one has some safety and health considerations, and is one of those immediate things that needs to be remediated.”
In addition to highlighting some of the maintenance issues with each of the district's schools, the study also mapped out school locations, percent utilization of the schools and the annual cost in energy to operate each school.
The study revealed that several schools in the district all had a use capacity of less than 30% last year. Those schools are Elloree Elementary School, North Middle High School, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School and Lake Marion High School and Technology Center.
Elloree and North Middle have had under 30% usage for every year since 2017, except for 2019-2020. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler and Lake Marion have not had greater than 30% usage any year since 2017.
The schools most utilized in the district are Marshall Elementary School, Edisto Elementary School, Bethune-Bowman Middle High School and Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Despite the challenges facing the district, Likas praised it for the work it has done on its schools.
“You all are taking great care of the schools that you have,” he said. “I was really impressed with how well maintained the schools are.”
Likas was joined at the school board meeting by Allen Taylor, also with LS3P.
The next steps will await board guidance on what schools to review further as well as the consideration of renovations and additions. A priority list of maintenance work will be compiled.
The district will also look at facility energy performance, such as HVAC replacement and lighting replacements.
Discussions will also be had on the possibility of building new school buildings and a prioritization of the projects.
Demographic study
The school district engaged Virginia-based ARCBridge Consulting to provide an analysis on school locations, attendance areas, facility capacity, enrollment projections and forecasts.
It shows a trend of declining enrollment in Orangeburg County’s schools that matches the general decline in population throughout the county.
Priti Mathur, principal at ARCBridge, said school facilities are underutilized throughout the county.
“Schools across the country have experienced dwindling enrollment numbers since the pandemic,” Mathur said.
Because enrollment numbers from the last two years would have skewed the data, the firm “went back all the way to the 2017-2018 school year and charted utilization for each level, coding schools under 50% utilization in green, under 40% utilization in orange, and under 30% in red,” he said.
Since 2017, enrollment has declined in almost all the schools in the district. The district has seen its school utilization drop from 51.5% in 2017 to 41.6% in 2020.
The district had 14,195 students enrolled in 2017 and currently has an enrollment of 11,339.
Using historic data from the 2017-2018 school year up to the current term, forecasted enrollment continues a downward trajectory.
Mathur said in the enrollment decline over the coming five years shows “some of the schools are not looking good at all.”
Impacting the enrollment forecast is the decline in number of children being born in Orangeburg County, with 1,335 live births in 2009, decreasing by nearly 400 babies to just 951 in 2019.
Stewart W. Haig, with the County Permitting and Inspections Department, noted from January 2020 to March 2021, about 161 new single family home permits were issued. Permits are spread out throughout the county. This is equivalent to 80 new students.
“This is a very small number,” Mathur said.
Additionally, there were no new multi-family apartment or condominium complex permits granted.
Currently, about 39% of the county's land use is considered residential. Residential land usage is expected to increase into the future with about 56% of land usage being allocated as residential.
The comprehensive reports and studies will be made publicly available on the district’s website under the Operations, Maintenance and Facilities Department page.