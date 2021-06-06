OCSD studying schools; repairs needed, enrollment declining

“There are visible signs of mold and structural instability,” LS3P Associate Principal and Project Manager Jason Likas said. “The school is in really, really bad shape."

“The ceiling is caving in, and I could actually see through the holes in the floor from all of the termite damage,” he said. “We are basically recommending that it be demolished, not necessarily the whole school, but at least the part that is closed off from use currently.

“That one has some safety and health considerations, and is one of those immediate things that needs to be remediated.”

In addition to highlighting some of the maintenance issues with each of the district's schools, the study also mapped out school locations, percent utilization of the schools and the annual cost in energy to operate each school.

The study revealed that several schools in the district all had a use capacity of less than 30% last year. Those schools are Elloree Elementary School, North Middle High School, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School and Lake Marion High School and Technology Center.

Elloree and North Middle have had under 30% usage for every year since 2017, except for 2019-2020. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler and Lake Marion have not had greater than 30% usage any year since 2017.