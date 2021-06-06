 Skip to main content
OCSD studying schools; repairs needed, enrollment declining
1 comment
alert top story

Vance-Providence Elementary School

Orangeburg County School District has studied the conditions of its schools. The original, unoccupied portion of Vance-Providence Elementary School is the building of greatest concern.

 MARTHA ROSE BROWN, T&D

The Orangeburg County School District is in the process having its 26 campus facilities assessed in an effort to better allocate resources and understand maintenance needs.

The district also had a demographic study done to assess enrollment trends and projections.

“The final piece of this puzzle will come from the performance contracting report where we’ll learn more about the status of mechanical units within our buildings,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. “We’ll take all of this information out into the community in the coming months as we search together for solutions.”

The school district commissioned the facilities study to help it plan for school maintenance and improvements.

LS3P Associates Ltd., an architecture and planning firm, was hired to conduct the facilities study.

Most schools are in good condition and need just minor repairs, such as replacing single-pane windows and walkway canopies.

Others are in need of more extensive renovations, such as creating interior corridors to replace exterior-facing classrooms and investigating moisture issues.

Of greatest concern is the state of an original, unoccupied portion of Vance-Providence Elementary School, which is no longer in use. The school is the district's oldest, having been built in 1930.

“There are visible signs of mold and structural instability,” LS3P Associate Principal and Project Manager Jason Likas said. “The school is in really, really bad shape."

“The ceiling is caving in, and I could actually see through the holes in the floor from all of the termite damage,” he said. “We are basically recommending that it be demolished, not necessarily the whole school, but at least the part that is closed off from use currently.

“That one has some safety and health considerations, and is one of those immediate things that needs to be remediated.”

In addition to highlighting some of the maintenance issues with each of the district's schools, the study also mapped out school locations, percent utilization of the schools and the annual cost in energy to operate each school.

The study revealed that several schools in the district all had a use capacity of less than 30% last year. Those schools are Elloree Elementary School, North Middle High School, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School and Lake Marion High School and Technology Center.

Elloree and North Middle have had under 30% usage for every year since 2017, except for 2019-2020. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler and Lake Marion have not had greater than 30% usage any year since 2017.

The schools most utilized in the district are Marshall Elementary School, Edisto Elementary School, Bethune-Bowman Middle High School and Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

Despite the challenges facing the district, Likas praised it for the work it has done on its schools.

“You all are taking great care of the schools that you have,” he said. “I was really impressed with how well maintained the schools are.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Likas was joined at the school board meeting by Allen Taylor, also with LS3P.

The next steps will await board guidance on what schools to review further as well as the consideration of renovations and additions. A priority list of maintenance work will be compiled.

The district will also look at facility energy performance, such as HVAC replacement and lighting replacements.

Discussions will also be had on the possibility of building new school buildings and a prioritization of the projects.

Demographic study

The school district engaged Virginia-based ARCBridge Consulting to provide an analysis on school locations, attendance areas, facility capacity, enrollment projections and forecasts.

It shows a trend of declining enrollment in Orangeburg County’s schools that matches the general decline in population throughout the county.

Priti Mathur, principal at ARCBridge, said school facilities are underutilized throughout the county.

“Schools across the country have experienced dwindling enrollment numbers since the pandemic,” Mathur said.

Because enrollment numbers from the last two years would have skewed the data, the firm “went back all the way to the 2017-2018 school year and charted utilization for each level, coding schools under 50% utilization in green, under 40% utilization in orange, and under 30% in red,” he said.

Since 2017, enrollment has declined in almost all the schools in the district. The district has seen its school utilization drop from 51.5% in 2017 to 41.6% in 2020.

The district had 14,195 students enrolled in 2017 and currently has an enrollment of 11,339.

Using historic data from the 2017-2018 school year up to the current term, forecasted enrollment continues a downward trajectory.

Mathur said in the enrollment decline over the coming five years shows “some of the schools are not looking good at all.”

Impacting the enrollment forecast is the decline in number of children being born in Orangeburg County, with 1,335 live births in 2009, decreasing by nearly 400 babies to just 951 in 2019.

Stewart W. Haig, with the County Permitting and Inspections Department, noted from January 2020 to March 2021, about 161 new single family home permits were issued. Permits are spread out throughout the county. This is equivalent to 80 new students.

“This is a very small number,” Mathur said.

Additionally, there were no new multi-family apartment or condominium complex permits granted.

Currently, about 39% of the county's land use is considered residential. Residential land usage is expected to increase into the future with about 56% of land usage being allocated as residential.

The comprehensive reports and studies will be made publicly available on the district’s website under the Operations, Maintenance and Facilities Department page.

Orangeburg County School District facility assessment

Bethune-Bowman K-12

Capacity: About 1,300

Enrollment: 600

Utilization: 47%

Annual utility costs, pre-COVID: About $155,000.

Condition: Good

Branchville High School/Lockett Elementary

Capacity: 1,200

Enrollment: 541

Utilization: 41%

Annual utility costs, pre-COVID: About $143,000

Condition: Very good

Brookdale Elementary School

Capacity: 748

Enrollment: 278

Utilization: 37.17%

Annual utility costs: $87,543

Condition: Mostly outdated and in need of repairs.

Carver-Edisto Middle School

Capacity: 1,300

Enrollment: 674

Utilization: 45.7%

Annual utility cost: About $130,000

Condition: Good, but needs some updating and minor repairs.

Cope Area Career Center

Capacity: 340

Enrollment: No enrollment listed due to the transient nature of students.

Utilization: No utilization listed due to transient nature of students

Annual utility cost: $31,700.

Condition: Overall in good condition, but dated and needs some updating and minor repairs.

Dover Elementary School

Capacity: Around 704

Enrollment: 258

Utilization: 37%

Annual utility cost: About $74,000

Condition: The new portion of the school is in good condition. Roofs in the older portion, like the gym and media center, have water leak issues that need to be addressed.

Edisto Elementary School

Capacity: 880

Enrollment: 484

Utilization: 55%

Annual utility cost: $97,385

Condition: Good, with only minor repairs needed.

Edisto High School

Capacity: 1,440

Enrollment: 633

Utilization: 44%

Annual utility cost: $173,557

Condition: Good, with only minor repairs needed.

Edisto Primary School

Capacity: 1,232

Enrollment: 540

Utilization: 44%

Annual utility costs: $121,152

Condition: Very good condition, except for the gym. The gym is very old and needs lots of repairs.

Elloree Elementary School-Middle School

Capacity: 1,624

Enrollment: 420

Utilization: 26%

Annual utility cost: $130,811

Condition: Good condition, but needs updating and repairs. The baseball field is in bad shape. The football field and stadium bleachers need to be updated and repaired. The track is in bad shape.

Holly Hill Elementary School

Capacity: 1,078

Enrollment: 368

Utilization: 34%

Annual utility cost: $78,126.

Condition: The school is dated and needs some repairs, but overall in good condition.

Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School

Capacity: 1,456

Enrollment: 458

Utilization: 31%

Annual utility cost: $99,394

Condition: The older sections need a lot of repairs. The school's newer sections are dated but only need minor repairs.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler K-12

Capacity: 1,760

Enrollment: 420

Utilization: 24%

Annual utility cost: $174,329

Condition: Good condition, but with minor repairs needed.

Lake Marion High School and Technology Center

Capacity: 2,520

Enrollment: 688

Utilization: 27%

Annual utility cost: $395,722

Condition: The school is in very good condition.

Marshall Elementary School

Capacity: 1,144

Enrollment: 679

Utilization: 59%

Annual utility cost: $121,271

Condition: The new portion of the school is in good condition with minor repairs. The older section of the school has lots of issues that need to be addressed.

Mellichamp Elementary School

Capacity: 660

Enrollment: 220

Utilization: 33%

Annual utility cost: $85,305

Condition: The new section of the school is in good condition with only minor repairs. The older section is in need of lots of repairs.

North Middle-High School

Capacity: 1,008

Enrollment: 283

Utilization: 28%

Annual utility cost: $104,224

Condition: The school is in good condition, but the older portions of the school need some repairs.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

Capacity: 1,950

Enrollment: 1,116

Utilization: 57%

Annual utility cost: $239,489

Condition: The overall school is dated and needs repairs in the older sections. There are moisture and roof leaks and the athletic facilities need a lot of repairs.

Rivelon Elementary School

Capacity: 528

Enrollment: 227

Utilization: 43%

Annual utility cost: $57,469

Condition: The newer portion of the school is in good condition with only minor repairs needed. The older section has a lot of issues that need to be addressed, such as walkway canopies, and the replacement of the old wooden-aluminum windows on older buildings.

Robert E. Howard Middle School

Capacity: 1,196

Enrollment: 423

Utilization: 35%

Annual utility cost: $147,486

Condition: The newer portion of the school is in good condition with only minor repairs needed. The older section of the school has lots of issues that need to be addressed. Walkway canopies need to be repaired and there is evidence of moisture problems in the brick work on the school's exterior.

Sheridan Elementary School

Capacity: 990

Enrollment: 484

Utilization: 49%

Annual utility cost: $75,614

Condition: The new portion of the school is in good condition with only minor repairs needed. The older sections have a lot of issues and need repairs. There is also water damage to the school's courtyard between the older classroom wings. The grading is poor and does not drain well.

St. James-Gaillard Elementary School

Capacity: 726

Enrollment: 249

Utilization: 34%

Annual utility cost: $39,889

Condition: Overall, the building looks outdated. The area of the school renovated in 1996 is in good condition with only minor repairs needed. Other areas of the school need repairs.

The Technology Center

Capacity: 800

Enrollment: No enrollment listed due to the transient nature of students.

Utilization: No utilization listed due to transient nature of students.

Annual utility cost: $105,730

Condition: Overall good condition, but dated looking and needs minor repairs.

Vance-Providence Elementary School

Capacity: 704

Enrollment: 215

Utilization: 31%

Annual utility cost: $45,763.

Condition: The new portion of the school is OK, with repairs needed. The old portion of the school has a lot of issues. A portion of the school is very bad and closed off. The area closed off is a two-story wooden structure with termite damage. There is rotted wood and mold damage throughout the building.

The HVAC unit has been turned off, causing additional mold and termite damage. The recommendation is to demolish the two-story structure and remove it.

Whittaker Elementary School

Capacity: 924

Enrollment: 407

Utilization: 44%

Annual utility cost: $155,822

Condition: The new portion of the school is in good condition with only minor repairs needed.

The older classroom wings are not in good condition and need lots of repairs such as ceiling tiles, flooring and windows. Walkway canopies are also in need of repair.

William J. Clark Middle School

Capacity: 1,534

Enrollment: 720

Utilization: 47%

Annual utility cost: $155,822

Condition: The newer portion of the school is in good condition with only minor repairs needed. The walkway cover and canopies are in need of major repairs. Replacing these are recommended.

There are water drainage issues between the older classroom wings and grading is poor and does not have catch basins and storm water piping to carry water away from the building.

