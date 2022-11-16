OCSD students view S.C. Supreme Court in action

Orangeburg County School District students witnessed S.C. Supreme Court oral arguments on South Carolina State University’s campus this week.

The oral arguments were held in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center on the campus of South Carolina State University on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“To me, this is education at its best! The opportunity for our students to observe the proceedings of the oral arguments brings to life their classroom learning experiences," said Hayward Jean, OCSD director of Student Services.

The court cases heard were listed on the Supreme Court’s Roster of Cases and, after the oral arguments, the court took time to answer questions from students.

All OCSD middle and high schools were represented during the oral arguments.

Robert Hemby, OCSD’s coordinator of Career and Technical Education and K-12 School Improvement, said, “the experience gave our students the chance and exposure of seeing our judicial system operate at the highest level.”

Hemby coordinated the opportunity for OCSD students with Jean.

Students who attended the proceedings had the opportunity to see Chief Justice Donald Beatty, an S.C. State alumnus.

“Being able to allow our students to witness oral arguments from the highest court in the state of South Carolina is an example of the real-world experiences that we aim to provide our students in OCSD,” said Dr. Shawn Foster, OCSD superintendent.