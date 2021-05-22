OCSD students get biliteracy awards

During the May 11 Orangeburg County School Board meeting, Yvonne Mitchell, former teacher of English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) and Title III Program Coordinator, awarded nine seniors Silver and Bronze South Carolina Seal of Biliteracy Awards.

The SC Seal of Biliteracy advances the state’s commitment to preparing every learner for college- and career-readiness, in an increasingly international community by recognizing students who attain levels of proficiency in English and at least one other world language required in the global workforce.

The Seal of Biliteracy award encourages students to take ownership of their language proficiency growth to better prepare themselves for today’s workforce and to become lifelong language learners.

This is the first year Orangeburg County School District has participated in the SC Seal of Biliteracy program. Initially, Mitchell was not sure if she was ready to take on the initiative. With the encouragement of Dr. Andress Carter-Sims, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, OCSD joined school districts throughout the state in participating.

Mitchell, for Orangeburg to be a part of it, said, “I had to do some research to see how to start it. It was a little daunting for the students at first and for me to be given the responsibility.