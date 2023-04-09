Orangeburg County School District Technology Center students recently competed in the state leadership competition for South Carolina Skills USA and won first place in chapter display.

The back-to-back state championship winning team, under the direction of instructor Tracey Scoville, was awarded a gold medal – again!

The theme for the 2022-2023 Skills USA competition is “Our Time Is Now,” and the Technology Center team constructed a display to serve as a symbol that it is their time to take on further education or employment in their desired careers.

They visually displayed the theme by constructing a working replica of London’s Big Ben. They also included career figurines surrounded by sailboats, indicating that it is their time to set sail to success. Lights, greenery and live fish gave the project a real-life effect.

It took eight Skills USA members more than 720 hours to complete the display project. The display and the booklet were created with the help of outside volunteers.

“What we learned and what viewers can learn from our display is that time is something you can’t get back. It’s fleeting. Once it’s gone, it’s gone for good. So, we will hop on our metaphorical sailboats and set sail to success because you never know when another opportunity may present itself,” Team Captain Aliana Myers said.

OCSD’s team is preparing to compete for a national title. The competition will be held in Atlanta in June.

Myers and Co-Captain Yahayra Gonzalez are enrolled as non-traditional students in the building construction program at OTC.