OCSD students can return to class; Hybrid learning resumes in Feb.

Orangeburg County School District students in grades K-5 will have the chance to return to a hybrid learning schedule beginning Monday, Feb. 1, the district announced Tuesday.
Students in grades 6-12 can return to a hybrid schedule Monday, Feb. 8.
“We understand that this is a difficult decision,” District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster told the school board Tuesday.
Even so, Foster said “I am confident that our teachers have the ability and the wherewithal to respond as they have thus far.” He praised teachers for their sacrifices, saying “We support them and continue to do so.”
The district is going back to a hybrid schedule because there are signs that COVID cases are declining, he said.
“We hope the spike is on a downward trend moving forward,” Foster said.
Trustee Dr. William O'Quinn expressed concerns about the high number of cases seen in Orangeburg County. Also, vaccines are not yet available for teachers or district personnel at this point in time.
“I am totally opposed to going back at this point unless we have vaccinations for teachers, vaccinations for other employees and until the high numbers go down again,” O'Quinn said. “I have seen the effects of this. It is nothing for us to play with. I think we are putting the lives and health of our employees in jeopardy.”
Foster noted the S.C. Department of Education has recommended the district see if it could try to provide an option for face-to-face or some type of hybrid learning. The district will go back to virtual learning if he deems it necessary.
Some trustees noted that many parents have expressed a desire to send their children back to the classroom.
Foster noted that cases have risen even while the district has been totally virtual, meaning that many are catching the virus outside of the school setting.
"I understand everybody's feelings on both sides of the fence," he said.
Trustee R.L. Poppy Brown also noted many parents have expressed a desire for in-person instruction.
“It is basically a Catch-22,” he said. “You have to give people a voice and a choice. You are not forcing them to come. You are not forcing them to stay home.”
Foster said a survey was conducted to learn how district employees feel about the coronavirus vaccine. Out of 1,800 employees, 1,372 responded.
About 620 teachers said they would take the vaccine, 195 said they did not feel comfortable taking the vaccine, and 557 said they were still undecided.
Foster said the district will be able to mobilize with a vaccine when it receives the vaccine.
He does not have a definitive timeline as to when the district will receive the vaccines.
The details
Currently, there are a total of 6,173 students that are planning to return to face-to-face learning and 5,178 are planning to remain totally virtual in the district.
Under the hybrid model, students with last names starting with the letters A to J will do in-person instruction Mondays and Tuesdays. Students with the last names beginning with K to Z will receive in-person instruction Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Families who need to request a group change are encouraged to do so through the school principal
Friday will continue to be a virtual day and set aside for small groups, electives and extra help.
Parents still have the opportunity to keep their children enrolled in completely online school.
“We are not going to close that window on our parents,” Foster said.
Student meal distribution will be held Friday, Jan. 29.
Hybrid model students will be served meals on their designated days of in-person learning. They will also take home three days of meals on their last day of in-person learning each week.
Students who use the 100% virtual learning model through Orangeburg Online will continue to receive their weekly meal distribution on Fridays.