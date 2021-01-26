OCSD students can return to class; Hybrid learning resumes in Feb.

Foster noted the S.C. Department of Education has recommended the district see if it could try to provide an option for face-to-face or some type of hybrid learning. The district will go back to virtual learning if he deems it necessary.

Some trustees noted that many parents have expressed a desire to send their children back to the classroom.

Foster noted that cases have risen even while the district has been totally virtual, meaning that many are catching the virus outside of the school setting.

"I understand everybody's feelings on both sides of the fence," he said.

Trustee R.L. Poppy Brown also noted many parents have expressed a desire for in-person instruction.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It is basically a Catch-22,” he said. “You have to give people a voice and a choice. You are not forcing them to come. You are not forcing them to stay home.”

Foster said a survey was conducted to learn how district employees feel about the coronavirus vaccine. Out of 1,800 employees, 1,372 responded.

About 620 teachers said they would take the vaccine, 195 said they did not feel comfortable taking the vaccine, and 557 said they were still undecided.