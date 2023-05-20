The Orangeburg County School District, in conjunction with the S.C. Department of Commerce and the Lower Savannah Workforce Development Area, announced three students received $1,000 scholarships during the “Power Up Your Future: Career and College Day” event.

The scholarship winners from the Orangeburg County School District are:

• Isreya Johnson, a student at Edisto High School who is set to attend Benedict College, majoring in criminal justice.

• Jasmine Rhodes, a student at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School who will be attending Coastal Carolina University with a major in education.

• Kelyiah Gidron-Mitchell, a student at Lake Marion High School whose school and major are still to be decided.

“We are beyond proud of Isreya, Jasmine and Kelyiah. These scholarships not only recognize their hard work and dedication but also provide a springboard for their future academic endeavors,” said Faith Arthur, the OCSD Counseling and Career Services coordinator.

“We are grateful to the S.C. Department of Commerce and the Lower Savannah Workforce Development Area for their generous support and contribution to the success of our students,” she continued.

The "Power Up Your Future: Career and College Day" event, hosted on March 14 at South Carolina State University, aimed to create awareness about career and college opportunities for high school juniors and seniors from Allendale, Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

Arthur said, "Initiatives such as these play a crucial role in illuminating the pathways that our students can take towards a successful future.

“We are excited to see what the future holds for all of our students."