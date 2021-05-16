OCSD snags grants for school improvements; district provides employee raises

Sanders said the cost of covering all eligible employees is approximately $1.5 million.

“Keep in mind, the state is funding the teachers. Of course, we would have to use the general fund for the other employees,” Sanders said.

Foster said the inclusion of non-certified support staff in the salary increase was something he had hoped for because “if one piece of the puzzle, then the puzzle is not complete.”

OCSD 2021 seniors will once again have graduation ceremonies at their high school football fields with limited ticketing and seating because of the coronavirus.

“We have decided that we would allow the seniors to be granted up to six tickets per senior to attend the graduation as long as it’s still held outside. I’m hoping that it does not rain. In the event that it does, we’ll move the graduation inside into the gym, where we would allow each senior to have three tickets,” Ombudsman/Assistant to the Superintendent Dr. Jesse Washington said.

While there were no updates to Section J of the district’s student policy, Trustee Brunson asked, “How are we addressing students who are out of zone?”