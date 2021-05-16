OCSD snags grants for school improvements; district provides employee raises

The Orangeburg County School District is getting $1.5 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture grants to fund several school improvement projects.
“If you remember a few months ago, I talked to you about the USDA Rural Development grants that we were applying for, and tonight I bring you the good news that we have been awarded five of those grants. We have another six that we’re still waiting for,” Assistant Superintendent for Operations Bob Grant said during a May 11 school board meeting.
The district received $497,000 for security access doors, cameras, painting, new flooring and track improvements in the Lake Marion High School area schools, with the district to contribute $583,300 toward the total project cost.
Another $347,500 was provided for Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School area schools for painting track and window improvements, with the district to contribute $645,500 toward the project.
The district also received $94,800 for security access doors and camera, track improvements and flooring at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler School, with the district contributing $55,200 toward that project cost.
$165,700 was provided for Lockett Elementary and Branchville High School in Branchville for security access doors, cameras, flooring and track improvements and a scoreboard, with the district to contribute $55,300 toward the project.
Another $376,200 was provided for Edisto area schools, including Carver-Edisto Middle Schools, Cope Area Career Center and the Cope area office, for security access doors, cameras, painting and flooring and track improvements. The district will contribute $698,800 toward the project.
Grant said he hopes to hear back from the USDA on the status of the six remaining grants by the end of May.
Finance
Following a report from OCSD internal auditor Gail Sanders, the board approved the school district providing a one-time lump sum payment of an entire teacher pay increase for the 2020-21 school year to all eligible teachers by June 15. The same step increase would be provided for all eligible employees both certified and classified.
Classified staff are school employees that do not need certification or licensure to be qualified for the job.
“The governor signed Bill H. 3609 on March 11, 2021, which requires each school district to provide a one-time lump-sum payment of the entire step increase due to the employees, including any amount in arrears by June 15, 2021,” Sanders said.
“With the approval of the school board, Orangeburg County School District will provide a one-time lump sum payment to all eligible employees on May 28, 2021. Eligible employees consist of those employees who have worked at least 152 days, and also those employees who are not at the maximum salary schedule for which salary schedule they are actually on currently,” she said.
Sanders said the cost of covering all eligible employees is approximately $1.5 million.
Orangeburg County School District plans employee raises; $137.8M school budget advances with tax increase
“Keep in mind, the state is funding the teachers. Of course, we would have to use the general fund for the other employees,” Sanders said.
Foster said the inclusion of non-certified support staff in the salary increase was something he had hoped for because “if one piece of the puzzle, then the puzzle is not complete.”
Graduation 2021
OCSD 2021 seniors will once again have graduation ceremonies at their high school football fields with limited ticketing and seating because of the coronavirus.
“We have decided that we would allow the seniors to be granted up to six tickets per senior to attend the graduation as long as it’s still held outside. I’m hoping that it does not rain. In the event that it does, we’ll move the graduation inside into the gym, where we would allow each senior to have three tickets,” Ombudsman/Assistant to the Superintendent Dr. Jesse Washington said.
While there were no updates to Section J of the district’s student policy, Trustee Brunson asked, “How are we addressing students who are out of zone?”
Washington said the district has been working with parents who made transfer requests for their student.
“Basically the parents will submit a request. It is reviewed and if there is room at the school where they want their student to go and as long as they provide transportation, we can accommodate that,” he said, noting the parent would have to provide transportation if it is a school that is not in their attendance area.
Brunson also asked if truancy issues were adequately being monitored and followed up with proper interventions.
Foster said, “Yes ma’am, we’re following up and we should be. And if we’re not, then we need to bring that to my attention, but every single school is following up on truancy and acting on that.”
Executive session
Following an executive session, the board adopted a format proposed by Foster for the superintendent’s evaluation during a special called board meeting on June 15.
The board also accepted Foster’s personnel recommendation for employment and canceled a board meeting scheduled for June 22.
The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.
