OCSD seeks teachers in district; program targets existing employees for classroom

Under the program, teachers have agreed to work in the school district for three years.

Trustee Mary Ulmer said the effort has been tried before and says she is happy that teachers will be encouraged by the district to stay the course.

“Please continue to encourage and push them and let's get these teachers,” Ulmer said.

Board Vice Chair Dr. Debora Brunson said she is pleased with the program.

“I am glad we are able to provide this assistance for our staff members,” she said.

Brunson said she has talked to a lot of staff members who have just missed passing the Praxis exam by one or two points.

“That can be very disheartening. That is a stumbling block in somebody's path but these people are excellent workers. They do an excellent job of teaching and management in the classroom,” she said.

Trustee Idella Carson said she believes the state needs to change its ways of preparing teachers.

“Our teachers have to take the Praxis first before they go into the area,” Carson said. “You go to school to become a lawyer. You take all your classes first then you take the bar exam. You don't take the bar exam before you take the classes.”