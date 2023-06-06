Orangeburg County School District will provide free meals this summer for children 18 years and younger as part of its Summer Meals Program.

The meals include breakfast and/or lunch. They will be available at several OCSD schools from June 8 to June 29, with certain locations extending the program until July 13, depending on participation.

The program will operate from Monday to Thursday each week.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The schools will be closed on Fridays and on July 4.

The following locations will be participating in the Summer Meals Program:

• Brookdale Elementary School - 394 Brookdale Dr., Orangeburg

• Dover Elementary School - 1421 Bedford Ave. North

• Edisto High School - 500 RM Foster Drive Cordova

• Holly Hill Elementary School - 1490 Brant Ave. Holly Hill

• Lake Marion High School - 3556 Teevee Road Santee

• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School - 601 Bruin Parkway Orangeburg

The district is encouraging all eligible children and teens in Orangeburg County to take advantage of the opportunity. OCSD says the program is part of its ongoing commitment to ensure that every child has access to nutritious food, particularly when school is out of session.

For any questions or concerns about the Summer Meals Program, call the OCSD School Nutrition office at 803-534-5454.