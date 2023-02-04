Orangeburg County School District Director of Transportation Keith Terry was recently named chairman of the South Carolina Association of Pupil Transportation Board’s Division I, which represents district directors and state management.

SCAPT brings together those who are interested in the betterment of South Carolina's pupil school bus transportation operations.

“I feel very privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for our profession — the needs of school transportation are changing rapidly. SCAPT is very proactive with these changes in thoughtful and innovative ways which will benefit students, transportation professionals and stakeholders for years to come,” Terry said.

The association strives to promote safe and efficient pupil transportation by assisting transportation personnel through education and training by providing and sharing information with everyone involved in transporting students.

The intended goal is to provide the highest standard of performance and professionalism for school transportation personnel throughout the state.

“It is clear that Mr. Terry has long been a visionary in school transportation, applying his tremendous insight, experience and passion for safety to the cause of improving the overall school transportation experience for students and employees,” said Bob Grant, assistant superintendent of operations. “We’re excited about his new role, and I know that the association will benefit from his leadership and expertise.”

For additional information on OCSD’s Department of Transportation, contact Keith Terry at Keith.Terry@ocsdsc.org