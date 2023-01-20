OCSD, RMC to promote reading; grant provides literacy kits for families

The Regional Medical Center and the Orangeburg County School District will team up to encourage families to read to their newborns.

Save the Children has provided a $10,000 grant to the Orangeburg County School District that will allow it to provide families of newborns with an early literacy kit upon discharge from RMC.

The kits will contain a bib that promotes reading, age-appropriate books, information on the library and print materials that will show parents how to teach their children how to read, according to OCSD Director of Virtual Schools Quencenia Dantzler.

"We are definitely looking to have families begin reading to their children at least 20 minutes a day," Dantzler told RMC Constituency Advisory Board members during the board’s quarterly meeting Jan. 12 at the Calhoun County Library.

RMC will provide the bags.

The “Cradle to Kindergarten” program will also provide new parents with print materials with a QR code that will help gauge progress and provide information about health and nutrition, pediatric resources, lactation and breast feeding.

RMC has about 40 to 60 births a month. The $10,000 grant funding is expected to last through the end of the year, Dantzler said.

“I would love to continue doing this,” Dantzler said. “If we can find another funding source, and Save the Children might be able to provide that.”

Board member Mike Dennis suggested the hospital also provide new moms with information about the various local agencies throughout the area that are available to provide assistance.

The board members also discussed expanding the outreach to provide discharge information kits to all hospital patients and not just for the families of newborns.