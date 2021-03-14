OCSD prom planning continues

The district will find out in April and May what grants it has been awarded and projects will begin in the summer of 2021.

In other business:

• The district received a food grant to allow food distributions to the community.

Food will be distributed Friday, March 19, at the Cope Area Vocational Center beginning at 10 a.m.

Another food distribution opportunity will be held Friday March 26 at the Lake Marion High School.

About 1,200 boxes of food will be distributed at each event.

• Trustees unanimously gave first reading to several board policies including an open hiring/equal employment opportunity policy; a policy making the district a tobacco-free zone and one allowing the use of social media as a platform to post district job opportunities.

• Trustees were informed the Feb. 26 virtual career fair had about 77 people attend. The district will continue to keep the concept of a virtual career fair as an option going into the future.

• The next board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on the district's website at www.ocsdsc.org

