OCSD prom planning continues

Orangeburg County School District’s high school principals and prom committees are gauging student interest and safety considerations for proms planned in April and May.
Activities and safety protocols are currently being developed.
Assistant Superintendent for Operations Robert Grant informed trustees last week that three high schools have not scheduled a prom yet based on student interest.
Principals at those schools will conduct surveys and receive input to determine how to proceed.
According to a districtwide survey, an overwhelming majority of seniors have expressed a desire to have a senior prom this year. Last year, students were not able to have a prom due to the coronavirus.
Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said The Alpha Omicron Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority donated 22 prom dresses. Students in need of a prom dress are asked to contact the district.
USDA Rural Development grants
The district is in the process of applying for U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grants.
The district is hoping to fund a number of projects, including the installation of security equipment, track and school sign improvements, food service equipment upgrades and new flooring.
The district will find out in April and May what grants it has been awarded and projects will begin in the summer of 2021.
In other business:
• The district received a food grant to allow food distributions to the community.
Food will be distributed Friday, March 19, at the Cope Area Vocational Center beginning at 10 a.m.
Another food distribution opportunity will be held Friday March 26 at the Lake Marion High School.
About 1,200 boxes of food will be distributed at each event.
• Trustees unanimously gave first reading to several board policies including an open hiring/equal employment opportunity policy; a policy making the district a tobacco-free zone and one allowing the use of social media as a platform to post district job opportunities.
• Trustees were informed the Feb. 26 virtual career fair had about 77 people attend. The district will continue to keep the concept of a virtual career fair as an option going into the future.
• The next board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on the district's website at www.ocsdsc.org