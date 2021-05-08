OCSD principals, counselors tour OCtech

Orangeburg County School District middle and high school principals and counselors had the opportunity to learn more about what Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College has to offer students during a recent tour of the college.

The program, held in the nursing building lecture hall, included a briefing on dual enrollment, Orangeburg Advanced College, academics, job outlook and the OCtech online virtual career fair.

The groups were divided into middle school principals and counselors and high school principals, counselors and district leaders.

The groups toured classes for electrical engineering, mechatronics, engineering design technologies and even saw a truck driving simulation.

The principals and school counselors also visited classes, skills labs and simulation labs in the college's Health Sciences and Nursing building.

The tour was beneficial for the school district, Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.

He said the tour helped the district ensure it lines up courses with the college's expectations. He said there are plans to also bring in elementary principals and counselors to tour the college.