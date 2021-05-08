OCSD principals, counselors tour OCtech

Orangeburg County School District middle and high school principals and counselors had the opportunity to learn more about what Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College has to offer students during a recent tour of the college.
The program, held in the nursing building lecture hall, included a briefing on dual enrollment, Orangeburg Advanced College, academics, job outlook and the OCtech online virtual career fair.
The groups were divided into middle school principals and counselors and high school principals, counselors and district leaders.
The groups toured classes for electrical engineering, mechatronics, engineering design technologies and even saw a truck driving simulation.
The principals and school counselors also visited classes, skills labs and simulation labs in the college's Health Sciences and Nursing building.
The tour was beneficial for the school district, Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.
He said the tour helped the district ensure it lines up courses with the college's expectations. He said there are plans to also bring in elementary principals and counselors to tour the college.
“We can't start too early to have students exposed to what is out there,” Foster said. “The things we have sitting in our backyard are tremendous. Many of them only exist in this county. There are programs in this county that don't exist anywhere in the state of South Carolina when it comes to CTE (Career and Technical Education.)”
The counselors who participated in the program said the tours were beneficial.
“The information presented this morning was informative and helpful,” Bethune-Bowman Middle/High School school counselor Crystal Austin said. “I received first-hand knowledge about the different programs offered at OCtech, and learned how the new stimulation program's devices operate.”
Austin said the tour will help her educate parents and students about opportunities.
"I believe the partnership that has been established with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and our district will be vital to the Orangeburg community," Austin said.
OCSD Instructional Technology Facilitator Dr. Vickel Darby described the district's partnership with the college as “amazing and powerful.”
“Truly, it highlights One Orangeburg,” she said. “I am very excited to witness the opportunities for all students regardless of the path they choose.”
“There is a career path for everyone,” Darby continued. “Each student can choose a different path, offering them the ability to go straight into the workforce, pursue an associate degree or further their knowledge and skills by attending a four-year university.”