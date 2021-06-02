OCSD presents bell schedule survey results

The Orangeburg County School District recently conducted a parent and employee survey to assess the best options for its 2021-2022 districtwide school start and end time schedule.
“We continue to have discussions and collect feedback from all stakeholders regarding start and end times for our schools,” Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Andress Carter-Sims said last week.
Carter-Sims shared the results of the survey during a recent school board meeting.
The survey offered respondents two bell schedule options to choose from. A parent survey received 2,264 responses. An employee survey received 961 responses, including 562 from teachers.
Bell schedule option 1 included:
• 4k-2nd grade (primary school) – Start time: 7:30 a.m. End time: 2:30 p.m.
• 3rd grade to 5th grade (elementary school) – Start time: 7:30 a.m. End time: 2:30 p.m.
• 6th to 8th grade (middle school) – Start time: 8:45 a.m. End time: 3:45 p.m.
• K-12 – Start time: 8:45 a.m. End time: 3:45 p.m.
• 9th grade to 12th grade (high schools) – Start time: 8:45 a.m. End time: 3:45 p.m.
Bell schedule option 2 included:
• 4k-2nd grade (primary school) – Start time: 7:40 a.m. End time: 2:40 p.m.
• 3rd grade to 5th grade (elementary school) – Start time: 7:40 a.m. End time: 2:40 p.m.
• 6th to 8th grade (middle school) – Start time: 8 a.m. End time: 3 p.m.
• K-12 – Start time: 8 a.m. End time: 3 p.m.
• 9th grade to 12th grade (high schools) – Start time: 8:25 a.m. End time: 3:25 p.m.
Of the 2,264 parent responses, 1,893 parents chose the second schedule option while 371 chose the first option.
Of the 961 employee responses, 727 employees chose the second option and 234 chose the first option.