OCSD preparing apprentices; 11,380 students in school district

The Orangeburg County School District is preparing its students with career training though its designation as a youth apprenticeship site.
During a meeting last week, the school board was updated on student apprenticeships by Dr. Kelvin Lemon, OCSD coordinator of career and technical education.
The U.S. Department of Labor has designated the district as a youth apprenticeship site.
The district is approved to offer apprenticeships in the areas of information technology support, automotive technician, building maintenance, communications specialist and accounting.
The district’s first round of youth apprentices who will serve as district employees include:
• Maurice Tucker, an Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School junior, building maintenance department
• Saniya White, a Lake Marion High School junior, accounting department
• Tamia Yarbrough, an O-W junior, accounting department
• Marlee Gardner, a North High School junior, auto mechanics and fabrication division of the maintenance department
"The next step for these students will include an official signing day, as well as new employee orientation, followed by apprenticeship training to allow them to transition into these roles successfully,” Lemon said.
Lemon said there’s a vacancy in information technology for a reason.
"We had several students that were recommended. Some of them have conflicts. I even had one student that opted out because of his commitment to athletics. They were served by teacher recommendations, also counselor recommendations but, unfortunately, when the window closed, we did not have anyone in information technology,” he said.
Curriculum
and instruction
Dr. Andress Carter-Sims, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, reported that the district had an enrollment of 11,380 students as of Sept. 7.
She also gave the board an update on a stakeholder survey on funds from the federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief, or ESSER, Fund. It received 145 responses, which some board members considered too low.
Trustee Mary B. Ulmer said, “I know we have it online. Did you do a call-out? What else did you do to try to get the input from the community as a whole?”
Carter-Sims said, “It was placed on the website, and the call-out, as you said, was done, and then we also (sent) an email to our staff so that they could also participate in the survey if they chose to.”
Ulmer said, “My concern is that when we did the public input for the budget, we had zero input. Now here we have 145. Do you have an idea how many we have for the hotspot survey?”
OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said the hotspot survey yielded 1,600 responses.
Ulmer said, “Our survey numbers are low in some areas. So maybe we may do something to help get the input that we need, or we'd like to see from the community.”
Trustee Betty J. Pelzer said, “When I look at 145, I'm like, ‘Wow, that's really low.’ They have some great ideas in here. I read through it. Some wonderful stuff is in here. One of the things that popped into my head as I read through it is that we are really going to have to get really creative about ways to educate our children.”
She continued, “There were some really great things going on in here from the community, and I think we need to take what they have in here really serious and consider some of these things.”
Trustee Sylvia Bruce-Stephens said, “This ESSER survey is mighty low. For you to have that many faculty and staff and there's no answers back, I’ve got a problem with that.”
School highlights
Merry Glenne Piccolino, OCSD assistant superintendent for communications and business and community partnerships, gave the board an update on improvements made at Robert E. Howard Middle School through Leadership South Carolina.
The school's interior received a fresh coat of paint with Project Paint the Way, but that was not all.
“When the $50,000, which was originally their goal for the painting, was raised, they transitioned their efforts to support a clothing closet, washer and dryer to wash the clothing from the clothes closet, and landscaping,” Piccolino said.
The district celebrated the work with a small ceremony at the school on Sept. 14.
Leadership South Carolina members participate in a class project to help develop leadership skills and do some good things for the state.
“We appreciate their help here locally, but also for the awareness that they've raised about school facility funding throughout the state. Children here and certainly throughout our state deserve well-maintained schools, and we thank them for their good work here in Orangeburg. We are confident that with their leadership, that it will continue in communities throughout the state,” Piccolino said.
Sara Gams, the state's 2021 South Carolina Teacher of the Year and Leadership South Carolina member, attended Tuesday's school board meeting, along with Stephanie O'Cain of Orangeburg, also a Leadership South Carolina member. Dr. Sharon Hampton, principal of Robert E. Howard Middle School, also attended.
Gams also acknowledged the many donations the project received.
Hampton said, “It was an extreme honor to have been chosen to be their project for this year. …
“Of course, we're forever grateful. … We look good, we feel good, we're staying safe, we're working hard and we're moving to the next level. You have not heard the last of Robert. E. Howard.”
As part of her report, Piccolino also recognized schools and students throughout the district who snagged Beta Club awards.
Executive session
The board approved a resolution urging the South Carolina General Assembly to repeal the 2021-2022 budget Proviso 1.108 regarding masks in public schools and to allow the local school boards to consider mask mitigation measures in their districts.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting is set for Oct. 12.
