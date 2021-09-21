OCSD preparing apprentices; 11,380 students in school district

Lemon said there’s a vacancy in information technology for a reason.

"We had several students that were recommended. Some of them have conflicts. I even had one student that opted out because of his commitment to athletics. They were served by teacher recommendations, also counselor recommendations but, unfortunately, when the window closed, we did not have anyone in information technology,” he said.

Curriculum

and instruction

Dr. Andress Carter-Sims, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, reported that the district had an enrollment of 11,380 students as of Sept. 7.

She also gave the board an update on a stakeholder survey on funds from the federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief, or ESSER, Fund. It received 145 responses, which some board members considered too low.

Trustee Mary B. Ulmer said, “I know we have it online. Did you do a call-out? What else did you do to try to get the input from the community as a whole?”

Carter-Sims said, “It was placed on the website, and the call-out, as you said, was done, and then we also (sent) an email to our staff so that they could also participate in the survey if they chose to.”

