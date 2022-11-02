OCSD: Plan designed to keep taxes flat; voters to decide on borrowing plan

Orangeburg County School District officials say the district’s school-building plan is designed to not increase property taxes.

“Our target for the school district is to keep the millage level,” district financial advisor Bob Damron said.

“We don’t like ups and downs. It is hard for someone to understand why their millage went down one year and went up the next when the school district didn’t borrow any more money,” he said.

Orangeburg County voters will be asked to approve the district’s $190 million borrowing plan on Tuesday. The district plans to pay off the debt by 2050, according to the proposed debt service structure report provided by Compass Municipal Advisors, the district’s financial advisor.

Property owners currently pay 42 mills in debt service to cover past projects at OCSD schools, which were once divided between three separate districts. The 42 mills brings in roughly $14 million a year.

Under the district’s plan, it will gradually add on new debt payments as it pays off the old debt.

For instance, the district will make a debt service payment of approximately $8.4 million next year, with $7.4 million the following year on its existing general obligation bonds.

The district’s existing debt payments will drop to about $450,000 by 2026 and 2027, and the existing debt will be fully paid off by the end of 2027.

The district would begin paying off the $190 million bond around 2025, following the completion of its building projects.

“All of this is targeted based on no tax increase,” Damron said. “All the projections that have been put together for the $190 million referendum and for the annual maintenance bonds is based at 41 or 42 mills.”

The district would still be able to issue smaller bonds for future work and still not exceed the 42-mill cap, Damron said.

The district’s projections for the borrowing are based on the conservative assumption that property values in the county will grow at 1 percent a year.

Damron noted the tax base growth rate has been in the 3% to 4.5% range over the past few years

The debt service projection is also based on the assumption that the district will be receiving $1.2 million from the state annually and a flat $725,000 from the district’s share of the county’s fee-in-lieu of taxes through 2050.

“The whole focus is we have structured the $190 million as such that there will be no tax increase and it is based on very conservative projections on a value of a mill going forward and it still leaves some flexibility for the district to issue some 8% bonds to do small capital projects that are not included in the referendum,” Damron said.

The district, like other state agencies, can borrow up to 8% of the assessed valuation of property within its jurisdiction without voter approval.

If the district were to borrow its full 8% without going to voters, the annual borrowing would be between $25.4 million to $33.6 million through 2050.

“They could issue the full 8% debt capacity of the district and have it all paid back every year and that would probably push millage to 75 mill and 80 mills and would severely impact taxes,” Damron said.

Damron noted the district has no intention of using its full 8% debt capacity.

“We structure the debt service payment on the new bonds that are being approved by the referendum and the 8% borrowing that they would do over the years to match up so the millage remains a nice, level, flat millage,” Damron said.

It is important to note: residential property taxes are not used to fund the school district’s operations.

Act 388, a 2006 law passed by the South Carolina General Assembly that overhauled the state’s property tax laws, eliminated the school operating component from tax bills on owner-occupied homes. School district operations are paid for partly through vehicle taxes.

The district’s debt service funding is tied to residential taxes, including owner-occupied homes.

Damron said the projected debt structure of the bonds is also a “worst case scenario that would assume the district would issue the full $190 million by the first of the year.”

“That is not going to happen,” Damron said. “The school district is going to gradually use those monies. It is just like a construction loan on building a home.”

Damron estimates the district will most likely issue half of the amount the first year.

“It will give them more flexibility because they won’t be making any debt service payments on it until they actually borrow it, so they will be able to use a little bit of their 8% capacity but the millage would remain the same,” Damron said.

Damron said the debt would be issued so that as “payments of the old bonds roll off, payments on the new bonds would replace those payments the old bonds are currently requiring.”

“It will gradually move into the full payment of the bonds, but we would structure it so that they would mesh together so that you don’t have a tax increase,” Damron said.

Damron said there are projections that the millage rate might fall below 40 mills annually.

“The district would be able to issue a little bit of annual bonds, if available, to do other little projects around the district,” he said. “There is always need for capital in school districts. That is projected under the current scenario, that the millage would actually start to fall off a little bit, but my guess is that there would be enough need across the school district to have to keep the millage around 41,” Damron said.

The district has also promised that despite rising construction costs, it will complete the projects using a construction manager-at-risk process.

Under the CMAR process, companies will provide architectural and engineering services to the district and be contractually bound to deliver the projects at the agreed-upon cost.

The process is deemed by district officials to be an attractive option in light of rising construction costs.

LS3P Vice President Allen Taylor explained, “As we design the building, we get estimates because the contactors are on board at the very beginning.

“As we start the design process, they are on board with us and we can talk about what is the market right now and what is the best structural system as far as not only cost but lead times. It is a volatile construction market right now.”

LS3P is the architectural and design firm for the district’s building plans.

Taylor said the price is locked in during the design process and a guaranteed maximum price is set with some contingencies built in.

“If those contingencies are not used, it goes back to the district at the end of the project,” Taylor said.

He said, “We are not waiting until the very end and bidding it and say, ‘Oh, now we are over budget and now we have to cut things,’ so it is more efficient to do it as we are designing the project.”

OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said the plan is not centered around bricks and mortar.

“The greatest fact that I’ve tried to communicate since day one to now is we are obligated as a community to provide the best educational opportunities for our children,” Foster said. “As a collective, we have to come together as a community to build that because the fact is it is about children.”

Foster said the plans are not just for, “maximizing space but also for optimizing educational opportunities, especially for our secondary students.

“The plan ... is about a combination of high-quality facilities and educational opportunities and programs for students to have an opportunity to display their own individual genius and their giftedness whether it be in academics, whether it be in athletics, whether it be in fine arts or whether it be simple activities that we are able to leverage our resources.”

Foster said the referendum is about improving the entire district.

“The plan here is not about one individual school,” Foster said.

The district is using an energy performance contract to upgrade energy and lighting systems throughout the district, and upgrades will be made to athletics facilities districtwide.

“Every single school is being impacted. It is not about an O-W, it is not about a new elementary school,” he said.

Foster added, “It is part of a comprehensive plan.”

When asked what will happen if the referendum is not approved, Foster said there is no back-up plan in place.

He thinks students will suffer and teachers won’t have the best opportunities if the plan fails.

“What other back-up plan can you have when you are not increasing taxes?” he said.