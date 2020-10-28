OCSD partners with MUSC to help get 'Back 2 Business' safely

With a continued commitment to protect the health and wellness of Orangeburg’s students, staff and families, Orangeburg County School District is collaborating with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and participating in their Back 2 Business (B2B) assistance program.

MUSC Health’s B2B program is an infection prevention implementation program that assigns MUSC COVID-19 experts to create personalized coronavirus safety recommendations. MUSC’s team is led by Dr. Lacey MenkinSmith, a renowned physician faculty member in the school’s Department of Emergency Medicine, who was recently named the OneWorld Health Educator of the Year. Her team of COVID-19 experts consist of RNs and risk management professionals trained in public health and epidemiology.

Over the next week, a liaison with B2B will conduct initial onsite environmental assessments at a number of school locations throughout the county for an in-depth inspection of our operations, disease prevention workflow, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) utilization. School campuses not visited in-person will utilize Back2Business Checklists to perform self-assessments. Following MUSC’s review, a customized safety standards manual will be created for our elementary, middle and high schools, with detailed instructions to guide decision-making as it relates to future COVID-related matters. In addition, concierge services will also be available to ask any specific questions, obtain updates, or gain assistance in applying the recommendations outlined in the safety standards manual.