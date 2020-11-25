OCSD, partners help provide happy Thanksgiving

Smiles, waves and wishes of “Happy Thanksgiving” were overflowing Monday morning as Orangeburg County School District administrators handed out boxes of food to a steady stream of recipients.

"Anytime we can help the community, that is what we are here for," OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. "It is a tough time for many people and we want to make sure that any opportunity we can partner to help lighten the load on families, then we do it. This is a great time to lift up our community during Thanksgiving."

Lines of vehicles flowed through the school district headquarters parking lot on Founders Court through most of late morning Monday as nearly 1,400 food boxes were handed out.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and district school resource officers helped with traffic flow.

The boxes contained chicken, cheese, milk, eggs, fruit and vegetables.

The district distributed the food in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Save the Children.

"We recognize there is a need in Orangeburg," said Sonia Gass, state director of the Save the Children South Carolina.