OCSD, OCtech sign education agreement; Orangeburg Advanced College to offer new opportunities

“We don't want kids to go to school just to walk away with their product, and that's their high school diploma. That's great, but we want to also ensure that they have a skill that someone's willing to pay them for so they can be a solution to the gaps in our workforce,” Foster said.

“We know where we have the needs here in Orangeburg specifically. So why not take the resources that we have with the technical college, with the school system, and produce individuals that fill those gaps and continue to grow this community?" the superintendent said.

Students accepted into Orangeburg Advanced College will remain officially enrolled in their “home” high schools, maintaining eligibility for athletics, band and club participation, according to a district press release.

During their ninth- and 10th-grade years, Orangeburg Advanced College students will engage in advanced coursework at their high schools and college-level coursework at OCtech.

Eleventh- and 12th-grade students will be fully immersed in college coursework on OCtech’s campus. In the 11th and 12th grade, students will spend all day at OCtech, according to the district.

When all the programs are built out, a total of 200 students could be enrolled in the program.