OCSD names director of certified personnel

Dyisha Taylor has been named director of certified personnel for the Orangeburg County School District.

Taylor, who currently serves as the district’s coordinator of teacher effectiveness, will transition to her new assignment for the 2022-23 school year.

Taylor has served South Carolina’s public schools for nearly two decades and has numerous degrees and certifications, including a bachelor of science in elementary education (South Carolina State University, 2004), as well as a master’s degree (University of South Carolina, 2009) and an educational specialist degree (South Carolina State University, 2010).

Her master's and educational specialist degrees are in educational administration, and she holds both principal and superintendent certifications. Taylor is also pursuing her doctorate in education at South Carolina State.

In her current role as the district’s teacher effectiveness coordinator, Taylor has provided hands-on support and encouragement to teachers and led efforts to develop, nurture and retain the best talent for OCSD.

“I am honored and excited about the opportunity to serve the staff and students of Orangeburg County School District as the director of certified personnel,” Taylor said. “I’m looking forward to continuing initiatives we’ve begun this year, including the New Educator in Orangeburg (N.E.O.) Academy, Rookie Teacher of the Month and the National Board Certification Cohort, while also supporting administrators and educators in other areas, such as certification and evaluation.”

Taylor’s educational career began in Orangeburg County as a teacher at Vance-Providence Elementary School in 2005. She has also been a teacher in two Columbia school districts, Richland 1 and 2.

After seven years in the classroom, Taylor became a teaching and learning coach for what was Orangeburg Consolidated District 5. As an instructional coach, she developed a connection with Marshall Elementary School and was later promoted to her first role in administration as the school’s principal in 2014.

“Mrs. Taylor has always been dedicated to her career and this entire district,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. “She inspires others with her enthusiastic personality, and commitment to do what’s best for students.”

Taylor looks forward to contributing to the success of OCSD by collaborating across departments to implement innovative recruitment and retention practices, developing policies to guide practices, supporting administrators with staffing concerns and needs, and increasing training opportunities for teachers and other certified staff.

“One of the goals in our district’s new Strategic Plan is to ensure we recruit, train, reward, and retain the very best talent for our students,” Taylor said. “I plan to help achieve this goal by ensuring that every employee has an efficient, effective and enjoyable experience from the selection and onboarding process and throughout his or her tenure in our district.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0