OCSD names assistant superintendent of finance

With S.C. Board of Education approval, Orangeburg County School District has filled the assistant superintendent of finance position.
Brandi A. Gist, an accounting professional with over 20 years of experience, is currently the director of finance in Spartanburg School District 7. In the Orangeburg County district, Gist will oversee the day-to-day operations for the entire finance department and serve as a senior cabinet member to the superintendent.
“This position carries a great deal of responsibility. We are excited to have someone with a thorough command of finance knowledge and skill set joining our team,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.
Gist began her career in Spartanburg 7 in 2003 as a senior staff accountant, a position she served in for 15 years. From there, Gist served as the district’s coordinator of federal programs and then director of finance.
Prior to beginning her career in Spartanburg 7, Gist worked for the City of Spartanburg as an accounting technician.
Gist earned a bachelor of arts degree in accounting from Wofford College in 2001 and a master of business administration from Webster University in 2003. She is certified as a government finance officer, professional public buyer, school business official and holds a CPA license.
“I have been fortunate on my career to work for an organization whose sole purpose was educating youth and ensuring that they are capable of becoming successful and productive citizens in our communities, and the same is true for Orangeburg County schools,” Gist said.
“I’m excited to contribute to the sustained and noteworthy efforts of Dr. Foster and the school board members. I’m also grateful for the opportunity to join a great leadership team whose goal is to continuously maximize the potential of every student in Orangeburg County.”
A start date is being negotiated.
