OCSD names assistant superintendent of finance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With S.C. Board of Education approval, Orangeburg County School District has filled the assistant superintendent of finance position.

Brandi A. Gist, an accounting professional with over 20 years of experience, is currently the director of finance in Spartanburg School District 7. In the Orangeburg County district, Gist will oversee the day-to-day operations for the entire finance department and serve as a senior cabinet member to the superintendent.

“This position carries a great deal of responsibility. We are excited to have someone with a thorough command of finance knowledge and skill set joining our team,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.

Gist began her career in Spartanburg 7 in 2003 as a senior staff accountant, a position she served in for 15 years. From there, Gist served as the district’s coordinator of federal programs and then director of finance.

Prior to beginning her career in Spartanburg 7, Gist worked for the City of Spartanburg as an accounting technician.

Gist earned a bachelor of arts degree in accounting from Wofford College in 2001 and a master of business administration from Webster University in 2003. She is certified as a government finance officer, professional public buyer, school business official and holds a CPA license.