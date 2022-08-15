OCSD names 2 interim administrators at North school

With 38 years of educational experience and a history of service to schools in Orangeburg County, Debra Watson Norman has been named interim principal of North Middle/High School for the 2022-23 school year.

“Mrs. Norman’s proven leadership and strong interpersonal skills are a great match for North,” district Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. “Her broad spectrum of educational experience, ranging from early learning, middle and high school up through the collegiate-level, will be an asset to North’s students, teachers, staff and families.”

Norman’s work with Orangeburg County began in 1984 when she served as a teacher at Bennett Middle. She remained in the classroom until 1991 when she was promoted to administration and served as an assistant principal/guidance counselor at North Elementary. She has also served administratively at Edisto Primary School as an assistant principal (1995-98), Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary as an associate principal and principal (1998-2011), William J. Clark Middle as an assistant principal/literacy coach/data coach (2015-18), Robert E. Howard Middle as an assistant principal (2018-19) and Branchville High as an assistant principal (2019-21).

She has numerous degrees, including a bachelor of arts in English and secondary education (Spelman College), a master’s degree in secondary education (South Carolina State College), as well as an educational specialist degree in educational administration (University of South Carolina).

She also holds principal, superintendent, guidance, and English/Language Arts certifications, is a graduate of the South Carolina School Leadership Executive Institute and has completed all coursework in the University of South Carolina’s Ph.D. program.

Although she retired in 2014, Norman has returned to public education when asked to serve and fill interim vacancies. Most recently, 2021-22, she worked as a literacy facilitator at North Middle High School.

“Last year I truly enjoyed the wonderful staff, students, and the community,” she said. “At North Middle High, we want to give students every opportunity to be successful. I look forward to doing great things there.”

Norman’s interim administrative appointment as principal of North follows the leadership of Dr. Kuterah Singletary, who served in the role since 2019. Singletary will return to a district position in Richland County in the upcoming year.

Merlene Stevenson Wilson will also join the interim administrative team at North Middle High as assistant principal for the 2022-23 school year. Wilson retired from the district as an assistant principal in 2020 after a 35-year career in public education.