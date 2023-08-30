Orangeburg County School District will hold an eLearning day on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Due to the intensity of the storm and expected 5-8 inches of rain, OCSD says it is transitioning from a delayed start to an eLearning day on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The district expects that a significant number of roads will still be impassable on Thursday morning, primarily in the eastern portion of the school district.

Students and staff are not to report to any OCSD buildings, which will remain closed for the day.

Students and staff are expected to return to their respective schools and offices on Friday, Sept. 1, following the regular schedule.

All afterschool programs and athletic events, including practices and games, will be canceled on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The district said in a release that, “We want to emphasize that these decisions are not taken lightly. Our top concern is the safety of our students, employees, and especially our novice student drivers.

“Should there be any further adjustments to OCSD operations due to Hurricane Idalia, we will promptly communicate those changes through email, robocalls, social media channels, news media, and on our website.

“We thank you for your understanding during these times and ask you to prepare accordingly for the incoming weather conditions.”