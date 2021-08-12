OCSD: Masks required on buses; rules limited by state law

The Orangeburg County School District will require masks on school buses and in health care areas this year. Masks will also be required of visitors.

Masks will be strongly encouraged but not required for students and staff during the work and school day while on school grounds.

“With the new Delta variant, we recognize the growing concerns of parents and guardians within our own community as we approach the start of the new school year,” OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said in a prepared statement.

“While the S.C. legislature has limited our ability to require public health recommendation prevention measures such as mask wearing, as well as the ability to serve the needs of our students and families within our community through hybrid schedules and online learning, our plan is to honor our commitment to health and safety to the fullest extent practical for teaching and learning as allowable under the law,” he said.

Foster said the district's decisions on masking follow a careful review of state law and were made in consultation with the South Carolina Department of Education.