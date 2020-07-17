OCSD makes personnel changes

At the recent meeting of the Orangeburg County School District Board of Trustees approved administrative changes for the 2020-2021 school year.
According to the district, in an effort to help function more efficiently, maintain awareness of cultural sensitivity and to provide a clear path for assistance where needed, the following changes will take place immediately:
All chief positions have been eliminated and/or changed to the title of assistant superintendents and they are as follows:
• Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Instruction –- Andress Carter-Sims
• Assistant Superintendent for Student Services -- Dr. Liana Calloway
• Assistant Superintendent for Operations -- Mr. Robert Grant
• Assistant Superintendent for Finance -- Mr. David Loadholt (Interim)
• Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources -- Mr. Ernest Holiday
• Assistant Superintendent for Communications and Business Partnerships (vacant)
• District Ombudsman -- Dr. Jesse Washington
The board approved a new position for assistant superintendent for communications and business partnerships. This position is posted and open for interested candidates to apply. The technology department will fall under this purview. Also, a district ombudsman position has been added.
Another district-level position added was:
• Director of Virtual Schools -- Quencenia Dantzler
At the school level, the following principal positions have been approved for the 2020-2021 school year:
• Branchville High School -- Charles Gregory
• Brookdale Elementary School -- Latonya Nelson
• Edisto Elementary School -- Eric Brown
• Elloree Elementary School -- Dr. Casandra Jenkins
• Holly Hill Elementary School -- Johnnie Smith
• Mellichamp Elementary School -- Dr. Elrica C. Glover
• R.E. Howard Middle School -- Dr. Sharon Hampton
• STAR Center for Learning -- Dr. Lana Williams
All changes take place immediately.
Dr. Jesse Washington said, “These changes were needed to best position the district moving forward in light of everything happening in our state and locally with this pandemic as it relates to student learning.
