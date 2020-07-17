OCSD makes personnel changes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the recent meeting of the Orangeburg County School District Board of Trustees approved administrative changes for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to the district, in an effort to help function more efficiently, maintain awareness of cultural sensitivity and to provide a clear path for assistance where needed, the following changes will take place immediately:

All chief positions have been eliminated and/or changed to the title of assistant superintendents and they are as follows:

• Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Instruction –- Andress Carter-Sims

• Assistant Superintendent for Student Services -- Dr. Liana Calloway

• Assistant Superintendent for Operations -- Mr. Robert Grant

• Assistant Superintendent for Finance -- Mr. David Loadholt (Interim)

• Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources -- Mr. Ernest Holiday

• Assistant Superintendent for Communications and Business Partnerships (vacant)

• District Ombudsman -- Dr. Jesse Washington