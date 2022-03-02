OCSD magnet academy meetings on Thursday

Orangeburg County School District will hold interest meetings about its magnet programs at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at each elementary Magnet Academy site.

Families interested in a traditional educational experience intertwined with learning activities of unique interest to their child, such as journalism, performing and visual arts, STEM project-based learning and more, are encouraged to attend and learn more about this no-cost opportunity available in the public school district.

OCSD launched Elementary Magnet Academies during the 2021-2022 school year.

Current Magnet Academy offerings include the Broadcasting and Journalism (BAJA) Academy at Edisto Elementary; the Science, Technology, Engineering and Arts (STEAM) Academy at Holly Hill Elementary; the Scholars Achieving Investigating and Learning (SAIL) Academy with STEAM at Mellichamp Elementary; as well as the Students Taking on the Arts and Gifted Education (STAGE) Academy at Marshall Elementary School.

Magnet Academy applications are open to any rising third- through fifth-grade student in Orangeburg County. Transportation is provided.

OCSD's Magnet Academies serve students of varied academic skill levels. Students identified for “Gifted and Talented (GT) Services” are welcome to apply. Likewise, students who are not “state-identified GT” and students requiring additional academic supports are also encouraged to submit an application.

Attendees at Thursday’s interest meetings will hear directly from students enrolled in the academies, as well as their teachers and administrators, as they share details about their experiences and more information about their programs.

The spring Magnet Academy application window opened on Feb. 14, and will close Monday, March 14.

Thursday’s events will allow families to see first-hand the engaging newsroom, coding labs, visual and performing arts spaces and more on student-led tours. They will also have an opportunity to complete an application on-site.

“We look forward to welcoming additional students into our Magnet Academies for the 2022-2023 school year,” Program Director Priscilla Hollington stated. “We’ll have representatives at each site prepared to answer questions and assist each family in discovering the magnet program best fit for their students.”

For more information, visit www.ocsdsc.org/Magnet or contact program director Priscilla Hollington, priscilla.hollington@ocsdsc.org.

