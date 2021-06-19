OCSD leader’s contract extended; chair: Foster received ‘overall excellent evaluation’

Orangeburg County School District trustees have extended Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster’s contract by two years, citing an “overall excellent evaluation” of his first year of service to the district.
The board voted 8-1 on Tuesday to extend Foster's contract through June 30, 2025. Initially, Foster was to serve through June 2023. The board also agreed that the district will pay for Foster's comprehensive medical insurance.
Trustee Dr. William O'Quinn was the only trustee to vote in opposition.
At his request, Foster’s salary will increase at a rate no higher than the percentage increase (2%) in salary for all eligible certified staff.
Foster has made $175,000, so a 2% increase would bring his salary to $178,500 for the year.
OCSD Board Chair Ruby Edwards said, “Dr. Foster received an overall excellent evaluation.
“Based on what we have seen so far, the board has confidence in Dr. Foster's ability to lead the district.”
The district has had a number of academic accomplishments under Foster’s leadership, Edwards said.
“He has formed partnerships with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College to allow students to earn an associate degree as well as develop other skills to assist with pursuing advanced college degrees and gainful employment in the workplace,” Edwards said.
Edwards said Foster has continued to promote the newly consolidated district and has engaged students, parents, employees and the community through frequent surveys.
“In the board's opinion, Dr. Foster is a dynamic leader and despite the issues of COVID, he has participated in as many opportunities as possible to allow him to be visible in the community and the district’s biggest cheerleader,” Edwards said. “Dr. Foster has a clear vision for students' educational needs and we believe the learning environment will continue to expand under his leadership.”
The board also praised Foster's financial management and curriculum development for the district, as well as the hours he spent in getting to know business, faith and community leaders.
“We look forward to seeing what he can do when the pandemic is behind us,” Edwards said.
At the district's June 8 meeting, Foster presented an overview of notable highlights and achievements of the 2020-2021 school year.
Some of the highlights included:
• The creation of a districtwide curriculum.
• Apprenticeship partnerships developed with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
• Six community food distribution efforts held during the pandemic.
• An online forum was created where the community can express their praise and concerns about the district.
• A student services department was created.
• Procurement outreach was held to ensure opportunities are available to local vendors.
• Facility and demographic studies were developed.
• The district participated in a gang summit and Community of Character event.
• Initiation of a new districtwide flag.
• Ongoing process established for developing a five-year strategic plan.
• Teacher and support staff of the year recognitions were held.
• The board recognized student, staff accomplishments.
• The district held retiree celebrations.
• Grade-level appropriate technology was provided for students in virtual learning settings.
• Tools were provided for teachers to better teach in-person and virtually.
Return-to-school plan
Trustees unanimously approved the district's return-to-school plan for the 2021-2022 school year.
The plan maintains many of the same coronavirus safety protocols put in place during the last school year.
“We have to make some adjustments,” Foster said. “I believe we have a pretty good starting point to get started and then as we did before to make those adjustments … to do what is best for Orangeburg.”
The return-to-school plan will be updated at least every six months but perhaps more often, Foster said.
“I believe we did a pretty good job this year of communicating and trying to navigate a very challenging time,” Foster said. “I believe it's going to be probably be even more challenging next year given some of the options the school districts no longer have and families no longer have.”
Foster requests the community “continue to work together” in the implementation of the plan.
The plan will be submitted to the S.C. Department of Education for its approval.
Some of the highlights presented in the plan include:
• Employees must communicate if they are symptomatic and not report to work if they have a fever over 100.
• Temperature checks will remain for visitors and if an individual has a temperature over 100, they will not be allowed to visit.
• Hand sanitizing stations will continue to be available.
• Plexiglas will be allowed for use by teachers but students can request the Plexiglas be taken down or added to their desk if Plexiglas is not in place.
• If a class has to quarantine, that class would do so and a decision would be made on a case-by-case basis as to whether a school needs to be closed.
• Band and chorus classes will maintain a six-foot distance and students and staff will be screened. Spaces will be maintained to ensure social distancing. Capacity should be limited to 50% in rehearsal rooms when possible.
• Face masks will be required for students when they are within six feet of each other.
Those students who have signed an opt-out form or have been vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask, but will be encouraged to do so when the six-feet social distancing cannot be maintained.
• Speech and reading teachers will be allowed to use face shields when teaching.
• Screening will continue for athletes and reporting and contract tracing will be done.
• Orangeburg Online has been limited to about 5%, or about 800 of the district's students. Once students are enrolled in Orangeburg Online they cannot switch to in-person or go from in-person to Orangeburg Online.
• Buses will maintain a 66% capacity and masks will be required on all buses for all students regardless of an opt-out form. Ventilation will also be a focus on school buses.
• Students who want breakfast served in the classroom will be able to do so, as will those who want breakfast in the cafeteria. Cafeteria staff will serve food rather than students serving themselves.
O'Quinn asked if students will have access to water. Water fountains have been off limits since the pandemic began.
Foster said the district is installing hydration stations in the schools so students can fill up their personal water bottles.