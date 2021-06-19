OCSD leader’s contract extended; chair: Foster received ‘overall excellent evaluation’

“We have to make some adjustments,” Foster said. “I believe we have a pretty good starting point to get started and then as we did before to make those adjustments … to do what is best for Orangeburg.”

The return-to-school plan will be updated at least every six months but perhaps more often, Foster said.

“I believe we did a pretty good job this year of communicating and trying to navigate a very challenging time,” Foster said. “I believe it's going to be probably be even more challenging next year given some of the options the school districts no longer have and families no longer have.”

Foster requests the community “continue to work together” in the implementation of the plan.

The plan will be submitted to the S.C. Department of Education for its approval.

Some of the highlights presented in the plan include:

• Employees must communicate if they are symptomatic and not report to work if they have a fever over 100.

• Temperature checks will remain for visitors and if an individual has a temperature over 100, they will not be allowed to visit.

• Hand sanitizing stations will continue to be available.