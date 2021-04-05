OCSD joins lawsuit against e-cigarette maker

The lawsuit comes after years of scrutiny surrounding Juul, which has come under fire for allegedly targeting teens with sleek designs and fruity flavors.

The company also has marketed its products as a “satisfying alternative to cigarettes,” even though they contain nicotine and expose the lungs to dicetyl, which can cause bronchiolitis obliterans (popcorn lung).

The company has defended its product in past public statements.

In September 2019, after growing criticism and a new CEO, Juul Labs announced that it was suspending all advertising in the U.S. The company also suspended the sale of non-tobacco, non-menthol-based flavors (mango, creme, fruit and cucumber) in the U.S.

"As we evaluate what products to submit for Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA), we will continue to develop scientific evidence to support the use of these flavored products, coupled with strict measures to combat underage use, as we believe these products can play an important role in helping adult smokers move away from combustible cigarettes," the company said in an October 2019 press release.

The company has also pledged support for Tobacco 21 legislation that would raise the minimum age of e-cigarette use to 21. Currently the age is 18.