The Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) is excited to announce an upcoming Construction Job Fair to be held on May 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Library Convention Center.

The event serves as an opportunity for construction professionals -- including brick masons, work-site cleaners, plumbers, electricians and welders -- to connect directly with construction managers from firms such as MB Kahn, Contract Construction and Thompson Turner.

The job fair is a key initiative following the OCSD's successful passage of a $190 million bond referendum. These funds will be used for a range of major construction projects in the district, including the development of new school buildings and other vital additions. The job fair aims to strengthen ties with local workers and invite them to play an active role in these upcoming construction ventures.

"We call on our community to show up and seize this unique opportunity. This is a critical step towards nurturing local talent and ensuring our projects benefit from the skills and dedication of our local workforce. Let's build our children's future together," said Greg Twitty, procurement coordinator for the Orangeburg County School District.

Rhe Orangeburg County Library Convention Center is located at 1643 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29118.

For more information, contact Greg Twitty, 803-534-5454 x 80126.