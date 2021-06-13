OCSD hosts in-person graduation for 759 seniors

The 2021 commencement exercises for Orangeburg County School District’s (OCSD) seven high schools were each held at 9 a.m. Friday, June 4, in person on their respective campuses.
The district-sponsored charter school, the High School for Health Professions (HSHP), also hosted their ceremony Friday, with a 6 p.m. graduation at Bruins Stadium. Orangeburg County School District’s Class of 2021 totals 759 graduates. More than 100 graduated with honors, and nearly 200 as Career Technical Education (CATE) completers. In total, the Class of 2021 amassed scholarship dollars exceeding $4.3 million. Each ceremony was scheduled to be held outside in their athletic stadium. Just Bethune-Bowman was held indoors. Coronavirus precautions were strictly enforced. Graduates were limited in guests to ensure safety, and all ceremonies were recorded and streamed live to each school’s website.
As part of each ceremony, valedictorians and salutatorians were celebrated for their outstanding academic achievements, and Orangeburg’s superintendent and board of trustees included letters in each high school graduate’s diploma to congratulate them on their success.
The valedictorian at Bethune-Bowman High School is Jose Alberto Rivera Jr. Rivera is the son of Jose Alberto Rivera and Griselda Aguirre Gomez. After graduation, he will become an active member in the United States Army, pursuing his passion as a 25N or a Nodal Network Systems Operator. The Salutatorian at Bethune-Bowman is Malasia Imni Middleton. She is the daughter and middle child of Asheria Shuler and Paderus Middleton of Orangeburg. Upon graduation, Middleton has chosen to become an airman in the United States Air Force. The Bethune-Bowman class of 2021 has 48 graduates, including 10 honor students, and three Career and Technology Education (CATE) completers.
Branchville High School conferred high school diplomas for 48 graduates, including 22 honor students, 15 CATE completers. At the top of Branchville’s Class of 2021 is Savannah Leigh Shuler, valedictorian. Shuler is the daughter of Drs. Kenneth and Heather Shuler. She plans to attend Clemson University in the fall to major in business with minors in marketing and English. The salutatorian at Branchville High School is Destiny Elizabeth Patsy Rynes. She is the daughter of Ms. Ashley Rynes. Rynes plans to attend Clemson University in the fall to major in political science with a minor in legal studies.
Edisto High School’s Class of 2021 is comprised of 134 graduating seniors, including 47 honor students, 62 CATE completers, 10 ROTC completers, two Silver and two Bronze SC Seal of Biliteracy award winners, and three students who have committed to military service. The valedictorian at Edisto High School is Hannah Zoe Breland. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roger (Doris) Breland. Breland plans to attend the University of South Carolina and major in biology. The salutatorian at Edisto High School is Chloe Michelle Hall. Hall is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence (Jonie) Hall. She plans to attend the University of South Carolina and major in nursing.
The valedictorian at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School (HKT) is Olivia Taylor Carbajal. She is the daughter of Diane Harrington. Carbajal plans to attend Aiken School of Cosmetology and Barbering in the fall. HKT’s salutatorian is Zyveria De’Andrea Clemons. She is the daughter of Karen and Spencer Caldwell, and plans to attend Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College in the fall and major in nursing. HKT completed their year with 27 graduates, including 15 honor students and three CATE completers.
The Lake Marion High School & Technology Center’s graduating class of 131 students is comprised of 41 honor students and 63 CATE completers. Thirteen graduates have military commitments. Lake Marion’s valedictorian is Caroline Elizabeth Abrecht. She is the daughter of William and Betti Abrecht. Abrecht will be attending Clemson University to obtain a bachelor of science in computer engineering with enrollment in the Clemson Honors College. Hailey Marie Bochette is Lake Marion’s salutatorian. She is the daughter of Richard and Lilibeth Bochette. Bochette will be attending Emerson College in Boston to major in media arts production to pursue her dreams of becoming a filmmaker.
North High School celebrated its 23 graduates, including 10 honor students and two CATE completers. Jared Shumall Thomas is the valedictorian at North High School. He is the son of Ms. Latecha Wright. Thomas plans to attend North Carolina State University and major in biomedical engineering. The salutatorian at North High School is Summerlyn Faith Thompson. She is the daughter of Mr. Devin and Mrs. Amanda Thompson. Thompson plans to attend Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and major in physical therapy.
The district’s largest graduating class is at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, with 211 graduates. 24 students graduated with honors and 47 as CATE completers. The valedictorian at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School is Harsh Patel. He is the son of Pankaj Patel. Patel plans to attend Dartmouth College and aspires to become a pediatric cardiologist. Dierra Jasmine Haynes is the salutatorian at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. She is the daughter of Doris and Dwayne Haynes, and plans to attend the University of South Carolina Columbia and major in information technology.
Orangeburg High School for Health Professions completed their year with 93 graduates, including nine honor students. JaNya Monay Johnson is the valedictorian at the High School for Health Professions. She is the daughter of Mr. Javan Johnson and Mrs. Denise Brown-Johnson. Johnson plans to attend Charleston Southern University and major in nursing. The salutatorian at the High School for Health Professions is India Arie Williams. She is the daughter of Ms. Tammie Marie Williams. Williams plans to attend Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and major in nursing.
OCSD is proud of all 759 graduates for their endless perseverance and achievements. “The class of 2021 has worked hard this year to stay engaged in their learning, even with the transition to virtual learning,” said OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster. “These students have shown how to make something possible when you persist and choose hope in the face of every reason to quit. I’m so proud of our OCSD seniors, and they deserve all the celebration we can give them. Hats off to you, seniors. You did it!”