OCSD hosts in-person graduation for 759 seniors

The 2021 commencement exercises for Orangeburg County School District’s (OCSD) seven high schools were each held at 9 a.m. Friday, June 4, in person on their respective campuses.

The district-sponsored charter school, the High School for Health Professions (HSHP), also hosted their ceremony Friday, with a 6 p.m. graduation at Bruins Stadium. Orangeburg County School District’s Class of 2021 totals 759 graduates. More than 100 graduated with honors, and nearly 200 as Career Technical Education (CATE) completers. In total, the Class of 2021 amassed scholarship dollars exceeding $4.3 million. Each ceremony was scheduled to be held outside in their athletic stadium. Just Bethune-Bowman was held indoors. Coronavirus precautions were strictly enforced. Graduates were limited in guests to ensure safety, and all ceremonies were recorded and streamed live to each school’s website.

As part of each ceremony, valedictorians and salutatorians were celebrated for their outstanding academic achievements, and Orangeburg’s superintendent and board of trustees included letters in each high school graduate’s diploma to congratulate them on their success.