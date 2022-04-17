OCSD has two plans for budget in 2022-23; $4,000 pay hike for teachers would put district in red

The Orangeburg County School District would have its fiscal 2022-23 year-end general operating fund balance about $1.4 million in the red under a S.C. House-approved state mandate to increase eligible teacher pay by $4,000.

The district would end the year about $3 million in the black without the mandated $4,000 teacher pay increase. The S.C. Senate is proposing a $2,000 teacher pay increase but the body has not had a final vote on the matter as of April 14.

Orangeburg County School Board trustees Tuesday unanimously gave first reading on two proposed general fund budgets -- one with the House teacher pay increase and the other without.

The second reading of the budget will be May 10 and the third and final reading June 14. The district's fiscal year begins July 1.

The two proposed budgets trustees voted on had the same revenues.

Proposed revenues

$47.4 million local revenue

$22.3 million in state reimbursements

$51.1 million in state monies

$350,000 miscellaneous

$10.3 million in transfers including indirect costs for food service and federal funds

The total revenue of both budgets is $131.5 million

Expenditures

Proposed budget 1

$75.8 million for salaries including a $4,000 pay increase for 841 teachers

68 cent hourly increase for bus drivers

An experience-based pay increase for eligible employees

$31.2 in employee benefits

18.1% increase in employer health costs

1% increase in employer retirement costs

Total expenditures: $132.9 million.

Proposed budget 2

$72.5 million in salaries

68-cent hourly increase for bus drivers

An experience based pay increase for eligible employees but no $4,000 increase for 841 teachers

$30.2 million in employee benefits

Total expenditures: $128.5 million

District officials have expressed concerns about unfunded state mandates. While the district is expected to receive $5.3 million more in state funding for the 2022-23 fiscal year, in order to meet state mandates it will have to spend $9,134,038, meaning it will see a $3.8 million shortfall in state funding.

In related matters, the district received an unmodified opinion on its 2020-2021 fiscal year audit. This means the district's financial statements are free from material misstatements.

"This is the best you can do so everybody should be very pleased and excited about that because last year you had a qualified opinion due to issues with capital assets," Brian Nicholson of Columbia-based Mauldin and Jenkins said. "We were able to go back and restate to the July 1, 2021, balance and to ensure we had good beginning balances to issue an unmodified opinion for this fiscal year so that qualified opinion is now gone."

Nicholson said said there were three material weaknesses in internal controls found in the audit related to the correction of the prior year's fund balance due to errors, fiscal closeout and reporting and internal controls over the procurement process.

The district also had single audits done on six district programs with all receiving an unmodified opinion with the exception of the district's child nutrition program, which received a qualified opinion.

The two findings in the child nutrition program were related to cash management and procurement. Nicholson said district management has identified the findings and is addressing them with expectations next year's audit for the program will receive an unmodified opinion.

"Last year the district had a finding for not having the state minimum fund balance," Nicholson said. "That has gone away. You have met the requirement."

The state required minimum fund balance for the district is $10.1 million. The district ended the 2020-21 fiscal year with a fund balance of $12,019,991.

Nicholson said the auditing firm had no issue with working with district management during the auditing process.

