OCSD has opportunity to expand district's pre-K program

The Orangeburg County School District will be able to expand its pre-K program for the upcoming school year by eight additional teachers if it meets the state-stipulated 500 program applicants.
"We are thrilled to have been allowed the opportunity to expand the number of students that we can serve through our high-quality 4K program and encourage each and every family with an age-eligible student to apply," OCSD Assistant Superintendent for Communications and Business and Community Partnerships Merry Glenne Piccolino said.
"It’s critically important that our community appropriately prepares young children for academic success," Piccolino said. "Our nurturing, educationally appropriate and family-centered programs provide a wonderful opportunity to do just that."
If the 500 student applications are received, Piccolino said the district will receive a specific per-pupil allocation that is determined by the state General Assembly.
The district has 137 applications currently for pre-K. It has until the first week of June as a deadline to fill the additional classrooms that have been offered from the state.
The 2021-22 per-pupil allocation has not been determined for next school year, she said.
The district is encouraging parents who have children turning 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2021, to stop by any elementary school, visit the district's website or the district office at 102 Founders Court to complete an application for the Child Early Reading Development and Education Program (CERDEP) pre-K.
The child's age must be identified through a birth certificate or other official document.
Families eligible for Medicaid and/or those with an annual family income of 185% or less of the federal poverty guidelines (as promulgated annually by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) are given priority in the program. Family income verification is necessary for enrollment.
Acceptable forms include a completed free and reduced lunch form with verification of family income, a copy of the current Medicaid card, pay stubs, tax returns or W-2 forms.
If space is available, households exceeding the income-eligibility requirement will be able to be accepted. Slots will be available until they are filled.
In the event the number of eligible children exceeds the number of spaces available, children will be placed on a waiting list maintained at each CERDEP school.
Children on the waiting list will be enrolled based on each eligible student’s educational need (as determined by DIAL-4 screening) at the time the vacancy occurs.
The district's pre-K program focuses on critical child development and foundational skills, such as early literacy, numeracy, and social and emotional development.
The program is offered during normal elementary school days and hours of 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Classroom sizes range from between 10-24 students and have a teacher-to-student ratio of 1:10, Piccolino said.
Piccolino said the program is top notch.
"Our district’s CERDEP classrooms are led by licensed educators, with South Carolina certification in early childhood education," Piccolino said. "Additionally, our teachers receive ongoing professional learning, training and support while preparing young learners for academic success using an approved, research-based preschool curriculum supporting the South Carolina Early Learning Standards for 4-year-olds."
Currently, 387 students receive pre-K taught by 29 certified teachers.
Schools participating in the program are required to maintain appropriate classroom space, equipment, materials and supplies.
"All classrooms are fully equipped to serve the designated number of children per class that promote children’s development across all domains," Piccolino said.
Children participating in the program are also provided the opportunity to use the school's playground and equipment.
Parent involvement is stressed and the program provides parents with family workshops, materials and resources that include information on how family members can help their child at home.
Parents will also receive an orientation to the program and initial assessment results.
Under the program, parents are informed of:
- The student’s reading-proficiency needs, progress, and ability to comprehend and write using grade-level texts.
- Specific actions the classroom teacher and other reading professionals have taken and will take to help the student comprehend and write grade-level texts.
- Specific actions that the parent or guardian can take to help the student comprehend grade-level texts by providing access to books, assuring time for the student to read independently, reading to students, and talking with the student about books.
In addition to expanding the OCSD's pre-K program for the school year, the SCDOE will also fund a district pre-K summer school program for 347 students.