OCSD has opportunity to expand district's pre-K program

The Orangeburg County School District will be able to expand its pre-K program for the upcoming school year by eight additional teachers if it meets the state-stipulated 500 program applicants.

"We are thrilled to have been allowed the opportunity to expand the number of students that we can serve through our high-quality 4K program and encourage each and every family with an age-eligible student to apply," OCSD Assistant Superintendent for Communications and Business and Community Partnerships Merry Glenne Piccolino said.

"It’s critically important that our community appropriately prepares young children for academic success," Piccolino said. "Our nurturing, educationally appropriate and family-centered programs provide a wonderful opportunity to do just that."

If the 500 student applications are received, Piccolino said the district will receive a specific per-pupil allocation that is determined by the state General Assembly.

The district has 137 applications currently for pre-K. It has until the first week of June as a deadline to fill the additional classrooms that have been offered from the state.

The 2021-22 per-pupil allocation has not been determined for next school year, she said.