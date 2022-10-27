OCSD getting $6.3M for electric school buses

COLUMBIA -- The Biden-Harris Administration announced the 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding nearly $59 million from the infrastructure law to 16 school districts in South Carolina.

The grants will help school districts purchase over 148 electric-powered school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero emissions vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities.

The Orangeburg County School District will get $6.32 million.

“President Biden’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is accelerating our nation’s transition to electric and low-emission school buses while ensuring a brighter, healthier future for our children,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said. “As many as 25 million children rely on the bus to get to school each day. Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration, we are making an unprecedented investment in our children’s health, especially those in communities overburdened by air pollution. This is just the beginning of our work to build a healthier future, reduce climate pollution, and ensure the clean, breathable air that all our children deserve.”

“The infrastructure bill is delivering critical resources for the communities I represent, which has always been my top priority,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn said. “This initial investment of $58 million for South Carolina, including $25.28 million for the 6th District, will have a lasting impact on rural communities by providing students with reliable and climate-friendly transportation. South Carolina received the third-greatest allocation of all the states in this round of awards, and there will be additional funding to come over the next four years of this program to assist even more communities across the state.”

Other S.C. districts receiving money are:

Abbeville 60 -- $3,160,000

Anderson 05 -- $4,740,000

Barnwell 45 -- $1,975,000

Chester 01 -- $3,160,000

Laurens 56 -- $2,765,000

Richland 01 -- $6,320,000

Georgetown 01 -- $6,320,000

Anderson 03 -- $1,580,000

Marion 10 -- $4,740,000

McCormick 01 -- $1,580,000

Jasper 01 -- $1,580,000

Dorchester 04 (St. George) -- $3,160,000

Sumter 01 -- $4,740,000

Hampton -- $3,160,000

Fairfield 01 -- $3,160,000

EPA has selected 389 applications totaling $913 million to support the purchase of 2,463 buses, 95% of which will be electric. EPA will distribute awards to school districts in all 50 states, Washington D.C., along with several federally recognized Tribes and U.S. territories.

School districts identified as priority areas serving low-income, rural, and, or Tribal students make up 99% of the projects that were selected. More applications are under review, and the agency plans to select more to reach the full $965 million in the coming weeks.

Those school districts who received an award can now proceed with purchasing new buses and eligible infrastructure.

Through future rounds of funding, EPA will make available another $1 billion for clean school buses in 2023. EPA encourages school districts not selected in the first round of rebates – and those that did not apply this funding cycle – to participate in future rounds.