OCSD gets preliminary design plans for school building projects

OCSD officials have touted the plan as necessary to improve the quality of education for students, as well as to offset declining population growth in the county.

They say the plan will save money in the long run, since Orangeburg County’s public schools need an estimated $429 million in repairs if the district does not follow the plan.

Representatives from contractors for the four projects were attendance.

The district will have to receive final approval from the Office of School Facilities before being able to proceed with construction of the buildings for all the projects.

The OSF is responsible for the review of construction documents, the issuance of building permits, conducting inspections and issuing the Certificates of Occupancy for all new construction, additions, renovations and alterations within all school districts.

Additional responsibilities include the administration of certain building fund programs as well as providing facility-related technical and educational assistance to a broad group of customers, including architects, engineers, contractors, subcontractors and school district personnel.

"We are working with the construction teams to look at what the overall project durations look like," Taylor said. "One thing we are looking at are lead times of materials. "With this team together right now, we can start to look at what are the long lead items, what might we need to do some earl purchasing of some of those so we can be sure we get those materials on time."

"Construction has been very volatile right now with some of the those schedules and materials," he said.

Taylor informed trustees that he expected to have dollar figures for the projects at the December meeting.

New O-W plans

The new, two-floor 277,940-square-foot high school located on about 95 acres at the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard will house about 1,500 students with expansion to house 1,600 students.

The design proposes a first floor of 190,789 square feet and a second floor of 87,151 square feet.

The campus will also include a 1,740-square-foot baseball building and a 15,560-square-foot field house.

Parking lot areas will be available for visitors, staff, students and buses. The school entrance will be off of Industrial Boulevard.

Athletic facilities would be between the school and the frontage road of Interstate 26.

The front portion of the school will house administrative offices as well as classrooms on both the first and second floors.

The rear portion of the school would include a gymnasium, cafeteria and auditorium. The gymnasium is to include an upper level to provide for additional activity space, Taylor said.

The target to finish the design of the school is summer of 2023, with construction to be complete by December 2025.

The existing O-W will either be used for community events or be torn down.

Discussion was held on the building's layout in proximity to sun angles, with trustee Idella Carson expressing concerns about energy costs. She was informed the school faces the east.

"We are trying to maximize your site area," Taylor said. "It sits a long ways off of Red Bank Road. You don't have a presence on the street. It sits back in the middle of the site."

Trustee Betty Pelzer encouraged the architects to "not be afraid of the sun," citing research that sunlight helps with academic performance.

Taylor said LS3P utilizes software that studies sun angles and designs according to such data to ensure best utilization of the building design and construction.

"What we want is good north-facing and south-facing daylight," Taylor said, noting sun shading and other strategies are used for east and west-facing buildings. "We do look at both of those issues and try to find that perfect balance."

Trustee Sylvia Bruce-Stephens expressed concerns that the district is "getting so caught up on buildings."

"We need to stay caught up on our children," she said. "What our children could do and what they need to do in the classroom, working with our teachers giving them the funds so they can stay in the district instead of leaving."

"Buildings are pretty and that is good but we have to stay concentrated on what we are here for and that is for the children," Bruce-Stephens said.

Holly Hill Elementary

The two-floor 106,000-square foot school will be constructed on the site of the current school on 1490 Brant Ave.

The school will house 750 students with expansion to about 900 possible.

The first floor will be about 81,000-square-feet and the second floor 25,000 square feet.

Taylor said the construction would be in phases, with the new school built and then the existing school demolished.

Taylor noted the school has a bus rider population of about 75%, meaning the design ensures there is enough space for buses to drop off and pick up students.

There will also be a parent drop-off area distinct from the school bus drop area.

Temporary parking will be needed during the phased project to coincide with construction and demolition, Taylor said.

The first floor will house administrative offices, a media center, physical education and cafeteria. The first floor will also house pre-K through first grade, second grade to third grade, while the second floor will house fourth to fifth-graders, Taylor said.

Taylor said the design stage is expected to be complete by the summer of 2023, with the project to be complete perhaps as early as the winter of 2024 or the summer of 2025.

The school is to serve students currently attending St. James-Gaillard Elementary, Holly Hill Elementary and Vance-Providence Elementary. Those three schools will close.

Clark Middle School wing

The 500-student 31,140-square-foot addition will consist of a 17,100-square-foot first floor and a 14,040-square-foot second floor.

Due to the challenges of traffic flow at the school currently with bus and car pickup and drop-off, Wigfall said the parent drop-off entrance would be on Boulevard Street, the visitor parking lot will remain where it currently is on Bennett Street and the bus drop-off would be on Bennett Street.

The first floor of the school will include the main classrooms, science lab, chorus, and piano room and music lab.

The second floor of the wing will include core classes for sixth-grade students, Wigfall said.

Taylor said design work is expected to be complete by the summer of 2023, with construction to take about 19 months.

The school would become the home of middle-level students throughout the central area of the county, including those within Clark’s attendance zone and students previously zoned for Howard Middle School.

Lake Marion High wing

The 26,025-square-foot Lake Marion High School wing will house 500 students. Combined with existing vacant space of about 18,700 square feet in the high school, the total square footage for the new students would be 44,275, Wigfall said.

Wigfall said the traffic flow at the school will remain relatively the same as at present. The bus drop-off will remain at the north side and the middle school drop-off will be off of Tee Vee Road.

For the interior of the wing, Wigfall said the plan tries to "utilize whatever existing vacancies" are available to relocate current high school classes into these vacancies and to use other parts of the high school to form the new middle school wing.

"That helps to significantly reduce the footprint that we needed for the new addition," Wigfall said.

It would open in August 2024 to serve students from Holly Hill-Roberts Middle and Elloree. Both Holly Hill-Roberts and Eloree Middle will close.

In related matters, OCSD Director of Maintenance & Facilities David Hess updated trustees on the progress of the district's work to upgrade the energy efficiency of its buildings.