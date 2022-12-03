OCSD gets preliminary design plans for school building projects

The Orangeburg County School Board recently got its first look at the conceptual designs of the district's four school construction and expansion projects.
Architectural and design firm LS3P Vice President Allen Taylor and Senior Associate Bria Wigfall presented an overview of the exterior and interior designs of the new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, the new Holly Hill Elementary School and the new wings at William J. Clark Middle School and Lake Marion High School.
Voters last month gave the school district the go-ahead to borrow and spend $190 million on a district-wide school and facilities upgrade plan. The plan will not raise taxes, according to school officials.
The district contracted with ABM to do upgrades to district lighting and water conservation equipment, as well as to conduct coil cleaning of HVAC units and HVAC replacements in 20 facilities.