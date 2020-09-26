OCSD finalizing plans for students’ return

The Orangeburg County School District says it’s finalizing plans to safely phase students back into classrooms for face-to-face instruction, “following a very supportive meeting with the State Superintendent and State Department of Education on Thursday and a meeting with the Board of Education on Friday.”

“Orangeburg’s transition into a hybrid model of in-person instruction will begin with specialized groups of students first, beginning with students requiring occupational and physical therapy services,” according to a Saturday press release from Merry Glenne Piccolino, assistant superintendent for communications, business and community partnerships.

“The department is expediting our district’s order of plexiglass to provide an additional safety measure Superintendent (Dr. Shawn) Foster requested to protect the health of our students and staff. Once this additional layer of safety is received and installed, the community can expect that groups of students, particularly those requiring specialized services, then early learners, will be phased in as we transition to a hybrid model of partial in-person and partial at-home learning for Orangeburg’s students,” the release said.