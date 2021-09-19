OCSD facility improvements underway

Ulmer asked how the district is handling August’s expenditures exceeding revenues.

“We applied for the TAN (tax anticipation note) and we utilized TAN payment during the summer months, July, August, September and sometimes October, because we do not get any tax revenue in. So we used those proceeds from the TAN to take care of those expenditures,” Sanders said.

During a June meeting, the board unanimously approved borrowing $12 million to help the district operate until state and property tax revenues are available. A tax anticipation note is commonly used by some school districts to cover costs until tax money comes in.

Foster said, "This is just a matter of cash flow because tax revenues aren't in. So, therefore, you have to have a stop gap. … The large portion of this was a one-time payment for our insurance coverage, our liability insurance, which put that over. So this is nothing uncommon, and that's why we all approved a TAN for cash flow. And then you'll see as the revenues come in, you'll see that our expenditures are below our actual revenues.”

