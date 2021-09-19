OCSD facility improvements underway

Orangeburg County School District Assistant Superintendent for Operations Robert Grant gave trustees a report on more than a dozen facilities projects during a meeting last week.
The projects include the removal of old portables which were unfit for storage or classroom space at locations including St. James-Gaillard Elementary School and Sheridan Elementary School; painting and body repair of the district’s 24 activity buses; installation of score boards at locations including Branchville High School and the repair, replacement or installation of HVAC systems at locations including Dover Elementary and Lake Marion High School.
The district is also working to repair damage to multiple areas at LMHS following a June storm that blew through the area, as well as replacing traditional water fountains in schools with stations that include water bottle fillers and fountains.
The installation of fencing at Howard Middle and Mellichamp and Whittaker elementary schools is also taking place, along with the installation of more secure, energy-efficient windows at, for example, Clark Middle School. New signage has also been put up at Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School and Mellichamp and Whittaker elementary schools.
OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said Grant’s department has been working hard to upgrade the district’s facilities to improve the district’s learning and competitive environments.
“We meet often. … He’s doing an outstanding job. As you can see, it’s not easy to manage the magnitude of projects, especially during COVID,” Foster said.
Ahead of Grant’s report, the board also approved an annexation covenant with the City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities for the installation of a wastewater line at Edisto High School.
Finance
Gail Sanders, assistant superintendent for finance, provided an August 2021 general fund update, stating that the district had revenues totaling $5.3 million, with expenditures standing at $7.7 million.
“Expenditures exceed the revenue because we have a one-time fee coming out for our property and casualty insurance, which was $1.7 million,” Sanders said.
The district has offered $200 incentives for its employees who show proof of vaccination. Sanders said 1,255 checks had been processed as of Tuesday afternoon to the tune of $289,403.
Employees have until Oct. 18 to get fully vaccinated to be eligible for the incentive.
Sanders also reported on the board’s issuance of a general obligation bond.
“The bond was sold on Aug. 31, and it will close on Sept. 23. The net amount of the bond is $6,041,506.55, and the repayment amount is $6,079,000,” Sanders said.
Ulmer asked how the district is handling August’s expenditures exceeding revenues.
“We applied for the TAN (tax anticipation note) and we utilized TAN payment during the summer months, July, August, September and sometimes October, because we do not get any tax revenue in. So we used those proceeds from the TAN to take care of those expenditures,” Sanders said.
During a June meeting, the board unanimously approved borrowing $12 million to help the district operate until state and property tax revenues are available. A tax anticipation note is commonly used by some school districts to cover costs until tax money comes in.
Foster said, "This is just a matter of cash flow because tax revenues aren't in. So, therefore, you have to have a stop gap. … The large portion of this was a one-time payment for our insurance coverage, our liability insurance, which put that over. So this is nothing uncommon, and that's why we all approved a TAN for cash flow. And then you'll see as the revenues come in, you'll see that our expenditures are below our actual revenues.”
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.