OCSD extending magnet academy to middle-school students

The Orangeburg County School District is extending its magnet academy opportunities for middle-schoolers this year.
District Coordinator of Gifted and Talented Education Priscilla Hollington provided school board trustees an overview of the second year of a five-year magnet academy implementation plan for the entire school district.
The new magnet academies and course offerings for the current school year include:
- Carver Edisto Middle School -- journalism, broadcasting and drama.
- Holly Hill Roberts Middle School -- technology and possibly coding.
The school district plans to partner with Ed Farm, an Apple-supported program, to provide a coding magnet academy in the near future.
The academy would prepare students for jobs for the future. District officials say details are still being worked through.
The coding program would encourage students to explore technology, learn to code and pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.
- William J. Clark Middle School -- robotics, computer science, video production and visual and performing arts.
The application deadline to sign up for magnet academies is Friday, Nov. 19, and applications can be picked up at any elementary school or from the district's website, Hollington said.
In addition to magnet academies, the district will begin a child talent development program at Edisto Primary School and Rivelon Elementary School.
The program will aim to work with prekindergarten students to develop talents in areas of verbal and non-verbal reasoning, problem solving and in research, language and communication, and creative writing.
The district just completed the first year of its five-year magnet academy plan at the elementary school level in Edisto Elementary, Holly Hill Elementary, Mellichamp Elementary and Marshall Elementary.
The magnet programs include:
• Communications and arts – Offerings will include multimedia skills such as visual arts, journalism and broadcasting; telecommunications and print technology.
• Science, technology, engineering, arts and technology – Offerings will include engineering design, architectural design, agriculture, coding classes, robotics, hands-on experience and summer camp. Offerings will also include chorus and drumline, horticulture and field studies.
• Visual and performing arts – Offerings will include painting, sculpture, ceramics, music, band, oratory and drama.
About 215 students are currently enrolled in the elementary magnet academies.
Officials say the magnet academies will be funded by grants and will not cost home schools. Students will be able to still participate in their home school's activities.
Student services update
The school district is embarking on an effort to instill the importance of gun safety to parents in an effort to protect students.
School board trustees unanimously voted to give district superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster the authority to enter into a partnership with the Be S.M.A.R.T Initiative and to sign a memorandum of understanding with other Midlands School District superintendents to join the partnership.
The initiative encourages parents to make sure guns are secure, and model behavior around guns, inquire about gun safety in other homes, recognize the role of guns in suicides and encourage peer dialogue on gun safety.
"It is very important that we become more relevant when it comes to this and to provide practical tools and steps," Director of Student Services of Orangeburg County School District Hayward Jean said. "The overarching message of the Be Smart initiative is to keep firearms locked, unloaded and separate from ammunition."
The partnership is at no monetary cost to the district.
Jean said each year 350 children gain access to a firearm and unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else.
Jean said gunlocks will be provided to parents and guardians, if needed, through the partnership. The partnership will be entered into during a Dec. 8 signing.
Though trustees voted for the partnership, concerns were raised by some that items requiring board action are not being provided to board members in a timely fashion.
Board Chair Ruby Edwards asked trustees to let the superintendent's executive assistant know how they would like to receive a board packet, as hard copy or electronically, in the future.
Financial update
The district's total revenue for the month of October was $7.2 million, while total expenditures are $9.7 million. The loss for the month was about $2.6 million.
The district did vote to receive a $4 million tax-anticipation notice to help cover expenses where revenues fall below expenditures until property tax revenues come through.
The district will receive its audit report for the 2021 fiscal year at its December meeting.
Technology update
The school district has implemented a new module as part of the district's online content filter.
The module, called Lightspeed Alert, provides early warning to school officials about a threat and an additional layer of filter protection of devices.
The module uses artificial intelligence to scan and flag events such as concerning behaviors related to self-harm, suicide, bullying or violence. The action then triggers a notification to district staff.
Currently, the program is alerting the security team within the district's technology information department. The module will be expanded to alerts to principals and principal designees.
The district also laid out a single streamlined process for schools to obtain fees for lost, stolen or damaged digital devices.
The process outlines steps to be taken from the time a device is stolen, lost or damaged through payment of replacement of the device.
Schools will be provided documentation to help schools track payments.
Parents will be responsible for paying any fees. The fee process will be handled at the administration level at the individual schools.
In other business
- It was reported about 182 students are either in isolation, quarantine or have tested positive for the coronavirus at the current time. About eight employees in the district are currently out due to COVID impacts.
- About 23 individuals -- 11 assistant principals and 12 teacher leaders -- will be a part of the district's Leadership Academy. About 54 individuals applied to enter the academy.
The first meeting of the academy will be Dec. 8 and the program will last 18 months. The academy is aimed to help form district leaders.
- Trustees approved giving district employees a health day to address any health care concerns.
The employees can take the day without using sick time.
The effort is part of a district-wide health initiative implemented in light of the challenging times of the pandemic.
Employees would need to provide their supervisor a doctor's note as part of the process.
- Brookdale Elementary School teacher Brandi McGrady was recognized as the district's Rookie Teacher of the Month for October. McGrady was recognized for her passion for teaching, professionalism and skills working with children.
- Board member Mary Ulmer requested board members receive the $200 stipend for getting vaccinated just as school district employees. The matter was brought up but there was no decision made at the meeting.
- Trustees unanimously denied the request of an employee to hear a grievance appeal. The name of the employee was not disclosed due to it being a personnel matter.
- The next board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at district headquarters, 102 Founders Court, Orangeburg. The meeting is live-streamed on the district's website.