OCSD extending magnet academy to middle-school students

Officials say the magnet academies will be funded by grants and will not cost home schools. Students will be able to still participate in their home school's activities.

Student services update

The school district is embarking on an effort to instill the importance of gun safety to parents in an effort to protect students.

School board trustees unanimously voted to give district superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster the authority to enter into a partnership with the Be S.M.A.R.T Initiative and to sign a memorandum of understanding with other Midlands School District superintendents to join the partnership.

The initiative encourages parents to make sure guns are secure, and model behavior around guns, inquire about gun safety in other homes, recognize the role of guns in suicides and encourage peer dialogue on gun safety.

"It is very important that we become more relevant when it comes to this and to provide practical tools and steps," Director of Student Services of Orangeburg County School District Hayward Jean said. "The overarching message of the Be Smart initiative is to keep firearms locked, unloaded and separate from ammunition."

The partnership is at no monetary cost to the district.