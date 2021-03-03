OCSD expands in-person learning; district moves to offer 4 days in classroom

Health and safety procedures and protocols will continue to be followed and masks will be required.

OCSD says it is, “committed to physically distancing students as much as is feasible. In addition, Plexiglas surrounds each student desk, hand sanitizer stations are in each classroom, regular sanitation schedules are established, and disinfectant wipes are available.”

Outside visitors to schools and offices will be permitted by appointment only.

Students should not report to school with symptoms suggestive of coronavirus, including headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell, and should remain home until symptom improvement, a negative COVID-19 test, or a physician diagnosis/attribution of symptoms to another cause.

Students home due to coronavirus symptoms will be “present” from an attendance perspective, so long as they are able to engage in virtual learning.

The district is completing deployment of new OWL Pro 360 degree cameras in every classroom. The cameras are designed to help teachers provide in-person and online instruction simultaneously.

Orangeburg Online remains open to new students as an option for full-time virtual learning. Orangeburg Online is a one semester commitment. For more information, visit www.ocsdsc.org.