OCSD expands in-person learning; district moves to offer 4 days in classroom

The Orangeburg County School District announced Wednesday that students who selected the “hybrid model” for learning will return to their classrooms four days a week.
“With COVID-19 spread slowing throughout our county and statewide vaccine distribution extending to include frontline workers of teachers and other school staff, Orangeburg County School District is pleased to announce increased in-person instruction for hybrid model students to four days a week,” the district said in a release.
Some OCSD students have been back in the classroom for two days a week since February. Others have signed up for a completely online experience for the semester through the district’s Orangeburg Online.
Elementary school students will return to four-day, in-person learning beginning Tuesday, March 23. There is no school for students on Monday, March 22 as it is a teacher work day.
Middle and high school students will transition to four-day, in-person instruction on Monday, March 29.
Fridays will remain a virtual S.E.E. Day (Small Group, Exploratory, Extra Help), allowing for individual and small group student support, as well as meal distribution to students learning full-time virtually through Orangeburg Online.
Classrooms and other spaces are being reconfigured to maximize physical distance for students who will be soon attending school together for the first time this year.
Health and safety procedures and protocols will continue to be followed and masks will be required.
OCSD says it is, “committed to physically distancing students as much as is feasible. In addition, Plexiglas surrounds each student desk, hand sanitizer stations are in each classroom, regular sanitation schedules are established, and disinfectant wipes are available.”
Outside visitors to schools and offices will be permitted by appointment only.
Students should not report to school with symptoms suggestive of coronavirus, including headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell, and should remain home until symptom improvement, a negative COVID-19 test, or a physician diagnosis/attribution of symptoms to another cause.
Students home due to coronavirus symptoms will be “present” from an attendance perspective, so long as they are able to engage in virtual learning.
The district is completing deployment of new OWL Pro 360 degree cameras in every classroom. The cameras are designed to help teachers provide in-person and online instruction simultaneously.
Orangeburg Online remains open to new students as an option for full-time virtual learning. Orangeburg Online is a one semester commitment. For more information, visit www.ocsdsc.org.