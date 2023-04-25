Orangeburg County School District celebrated its employees on Tuesday with food, fun and musical entertainment during the district’s inaugural OCSD Staff Appreciation Day.

“I think this is an awesome way to get all the teachers together and everybody in the district," Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School health education and career planning teacher Laverne Harris said.

“We could not ask for anything better,” she said.

Harris was setting up her chair in a nice shady spot on the Memorial Plaza.

"It is a wonderful idea coming from the leadership of our superintendent," Harris said.

Harris, who has been with the school district for 40 years, said the event marked the first time employees have been shown love by the district with an outdoor event in downtown Orangeburg.

“Look at the participation,” Harris said. “It is great. It is a great morale booster.”

Bethune-Bowman Elementary pre-K teacher assistant Dallas Griffin said the event shows the district’s unity.

“It is our family and it helps the community to see that we are one and that we are joined together and helping each other," Griffin said.

She is hoping the district administration will “continue doing the great job and being a family as one.”

O-W English as second language teacher Yonique Smith Walters has been with the school district for two years.

“I think it is an awesome event,” she said. “As an international teacher, I think it is great because it helps us to feel comfortable among everyone. There is no separation. We are Caribbean people. We just walk with everyone.”

Edisto High School Spanish teacher Nelly Caro praised the event.

“This is the first time they actually recognized all the employees of the district,” Caro said. “I think this is a good opportunity to spend the time with the coworkers because when you go to school, you don't have a chance to talk to them.”

“We work really hard and this is kind of an incentive and a motivation that they give us when they plan these kinds of events,” Caro continued. “I am hoping they will continue this one and that it won't be the first and last time.”

Smiling faces lined up at the approximately 20 food trucks in attendance offering a wide variety of foods from burgers, nachos, Philly steaks, barbecue and Chinese food to sweets such as elephant ears and cheesecakes.

Musical entertainment was provided by DJ Cleve, prompting some to dance in the streets.

All district employees donned orange Orangeburg County School District shirts letting everyone know, “We are One – One District, One Family, One Team.”

“This is just a small token of our appreciation for the great work you do for our children and this community each and every day,” OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster told those gathered.

“Grab some good food. We will get back to work tomorrow, but again, thanks so much for what you do,” he said.

Foster said he reached out to DJ Cleve about plans to celebrate the district’s teachers and asked him the cost for providing his services.

He was told by DJ Cleve that if the event was for teachers and the community “I'm coming at no cost.”

The comment received a round of applause and cheers.

In addition to honoring the teachers, the event had arts and crafts opportunities.

The district also promoted and showcased its relationship with the international organization Save the Children. The district works with Save the Children to promote literacy.

Save the Children donates books to the district and the district in turn gives the books to students’ parents.

“This is a great time in the City of Orangeburg,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said. “The Orangeburg County School District is here in the city. Orangeburg holds the county seat and we are able to host this to show all the school employees how much we appreciate them.”

“Dr. Foster and his staff have worked so hard to pull this together and we really appreciate Dr. Foster for allowing this to come to fruition,” Butler said.