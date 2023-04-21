The City of Orangeburg will host the Orangeburg County School District’s Employee Appreciation Day on Tuesday, April 25.

Approximately 2,000 members of their staff will be downtown to enjoy live music, art and food.

As a result, there will be street closures in the area:

Russell Street from Church Street to Windsor Street will be closed on Tuesday, April 25, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Please note these additional closures and flow of traffic:

Church Street between Russell Street and St. John Street will be closed.

Court House Square will be closed.

Traffic on Cuttino Street will not have access to Russell Street.

Traffic will be flowing along Middleton Street and Broughton Street. Access to Russell Street in all directions will be denied by barricades.

Traffic will be flowing on Windsor Street. Access to Russell Street is available toward Edisto Gardens only.