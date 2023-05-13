The Orangeburg County School District Board voted Tuesday to donate the former Nix Elementary School and Rivelon Elementary School to Orangeburg County for community use.

The board voted 5-2 to transfer the properties to the county.

Trustees Dr. William O'Quinn and Mary Berry Ulmer voted in opposition. Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens and Idella Carson did not vote.

There was no money exchanged as part of the property transactions.

The transfer of properties is an offshoot of discussions the district had with the community about what would become of school buildings and properties the school district would no longer need or that would close as part of its district-wide $190 million building plan. The plan was approved by voters in November 2022.

The district had said at that time there would be hopes the properties no longer needed by the district would go toward community uses.

Rivelon Elementary and Edisto Primary School will combine for the 2023-24 school year.

Rivelon and Edisto Primary exclusively serve early learners in prekindergarten through second grade. The underutilized schools have bordering attendance lines.

The district is planning minor renovations at Edisto Primary School and transitioning Rivelon students to Edisto Primary. Rivelon would close.

Currently, the former Nix Elementary serves as district office space.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said there are no specific plans for the properties, noting that each council member will work with community leaders to determine what is needed and would be the best use for the properties.

In related matters, trustees received an update on the Rivelon and Edisto transition process.

Trustees were informed Rivelon faculty, staff and students have conducted tours of Edisto and that parents of Rivelon have met at Edisto primary.

The district has also installed a security fence at Edisto Primary where students transition from one building to another and secure access doors will be installed at the school.

As part of the combining of the two schools, a wall honoring Rivelon Elementary will also be placed in Edisto Primary that will include artifacts of Rivelon as well as a plaque honoring the school, school district officials said.

In other business:

Trustees unanimously approved maintaining its pay for summer school teachers at $50 an hour for certified staff and $25 an hour for classified staff. Summer school is scheduled for June 7 through June 29, four days a week. Teachers in elementary school teach about 6-1/2 hours and middle school teachers about 4-1/2 hours.

Orangeburg County School District graduations are scheduled for Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, at the South Carolina State University’s Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Trustees approved updates to the clear-bag policy upon the recommendation of the S.C. School Boards Association. The policy does provide exceptions for medical usage and items that may need to be kept cool. The policy will be in place for this year’s graduation events.

Trustees were informed about 1,834 employee contracts, letters of agreement and support staff agreements published online for employees to review and that 419 had not been acted upon as of May 8. About 1,401 contracts were accepted and 14 were rejected.

Trustees recognized 21 of the district’s Leadership Academy graduates.

The 18-month program aims to help form district leaders. The program consisted of the district’s teachers, principals and assistant principals. It is the district’s first Leadership Academy graduates.

Trustees recognized 18 Lake Marion Technology Center students for success in various career and technical student organization competitions.

Trustees recognized 21 students for receiving the South Carolina Department of Education's Seal of Biliteracy award.

The award is given in recognition of students who have studied and attained proficiency in two or more languages by high school graduation. It is the fourth year OCSD has recognized students for the award.

The first year the district had no students recipients. This year saw the highest total since the district began the award.

Recognized six Orangeburg Technology Center students who participated in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events.

Students are recognized for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills and career preparation.

The first-place students will compete in the national competition in Denver in July.

Recognized Bethune-Bowman Elementary School reading interventionist Danielle Berry as the April Rookie Teacher of the Month.

Recognized Hunter-Kinard Tyler High School building-level supervisor and bus driver Lisa Moultrie as the April Employee of the Month. Moultrie has worked with the school district for 25 years.

Superintendent Shawn Foster thanked teachers for their work as part of Teacher Appreciation Week. He said district is delivering cupcakes to employees to show appreciation.

Trustee R.L. “Poppy” Brown wished all mothers a Happy Mother’s Day.

The next board meeting is scheduled for June 14 at 6:30 p.m. at district headquarters 102 Founders Court in Orangeburg.