OCSD develops mentoring program; ‘One Child, One Chance’ to help at-risk students

The Orangeburg County School District is looking to initiate a new mentorship program with a focus on at-risk students.

“I believe all our children have stories and it is important that we help direct them so their stories have a happy ending and a very powerful impact on the world,” OCSD Director of Student Services Hayward R. Jean told school trustees on Tuesday.

“In essence, we are giving kids a sneak peek of their future through the eyes of another human being – another human being that has gone where they want to go,” he said.

The mentorship program will be called “One Child, One Chance” and will be focused particularly on those students who have been expelled or have had multiple suspensions, Jean said.

“There are too many adults in our schools for so many students to not be successful,” Jean said. “We can do this.”

The mentoring program will aim to recruit leaders throughout the community to serve as mentors. It will unite with other programs and efforts that already provide mentoring outreach in the district and community.

The program will aim to help students develop self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making skills, Jean said.

Jean said statistics show that a student who meets regularly with a mentor is 52% less likely to skip a day of school and 37% less likely to skip a class.

Mentors will make at least one phone call to each student a week, meet mentees once a month and have one significant activity with the mentee for the year. The program will conclude with a banquet to celebrate the year.

Each mentee and mentor would sign up to participate in the program and mentors would be matched with mentees.

Background checks will be done on mentors.

The mentoring would be done on an individual basis; a group basis perhaps of four to six students at a time; or class or grade-level mentoring, perhaps with speakers.

A recruitment effort for mentors will begin around Sept. 27. Student applications will be reviewed in early October. Mentor training will occur in the middle of October and mentees will be identified during this time period. Mentoring will begin around Oct. 19 and run through May 6.

Further details will be provided in the future, Jean said.

Trustee Betty Pelzer said she loves the program but wants to make sure students are safe.

“There are individuals out there who are just sitting and waiting for an opportunity like this to get next to our children,” Pelzer said. “Please make sure you dot all your i's and dot all your t's and be suspicious of everybody.

“We can't afford for anybody to take advantage of our children. We want to make sure we do everything we possibly can to keep our children safe.”

Jean said the program will be selective.

“Every child is going to be like our own child,” he said.