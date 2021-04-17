OCSD developing magnet programs; district also preparing for internships

The students will start at a minimum wage and then will receive a wage increase of $1 each year for the two years of the program.

Students will receive a work certificate and credentials from the U.S. Department of Labor showing they are skilled in the trade.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Orangeburg has a lot to offer,” Director of Secondary Schools Dr. Kelvin Lemon said. “This is a bold statement that we are invested in our students.”

The district can now offer the program as it received notification that it is an official U.S. Department of Labor site.

The program is a message to the community.

“We have to lead by example,” Foster said. “We can say we are leading first. We trust our students just as much. We are doing it here, join us.”

Foster said the program will aim to help distinguish OCSD students.

“Our concept is that we believe only in hire education in Orangeburg County,” Foster said. “People look at me and say, ‘What about the kids that don't go to school?’ I said hire education whether you spell that higher or hire, that is still hire education."