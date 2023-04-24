Orangeburg County School District trustees gave first reading approval last week to a $142.4 million general fund budget for the next school year.

The budget includes a pay increase for employees, including the $2,500 increase in teacher salaries that state lawmakers are considering.

The proposed budget will not require a tax increase.

“We are not asking for a millage increase,” Assistant Superintendent for Finance Gail Sanders told trustees during their April board meeting.

The teacher salary increase is in the S.C. House’s version of next year’s state budget. If lawmakers approve the increase, it would bring the minimum starting salary for teachers in the district to $42,500, up from $40,000 annually.

The goal is to increase the salary to $50,000 by 2026.

The $142.4 million budget that’s being considered is an increase from the current year’s $130.8 million budget.

As part of the 2023-2024 budget, the school district is also proposing:

• An experience-based STEP salary increase for all employees.

• A $3 an hour increase for instructional aides.

• A $2 an hour increase for food service.

• A $1 an hour increase for custodians, bus monitors and school secretaries

• A $1,000 minimum retention bonus for all employees.

• Funding for an athletic trainer in each high school. Each trainer would receive about $18,000 a year. Foster said that is the going rate for the position and that the Medical University of South Carolina will be asked to provide the trainers.

• A state-mandated $2.28 an hour increase for bus drivers.

• A state-mandated 1 percent increase for health insurance – employer cost.

• A state-mandated 3.7 percent increase for retirement – employer cost.

The balanced budget includes the following revenue:

• $49.3 million in local revenue, an increase from the current year’s $47.4 million.

• $24.1 million in state reimbursements, an increase from $22.3 million in the current fiscal year primarily due to additional motor carrier fees and funding from the Homestead Exemption Fund.

• $56.2 million in state revenue, up from $50.7 million this fiscal year, due primarily to State Aid to the Classroom, fringe benefits and bus driver increases.

• $634,561 in miscellaneous revenue, up from $350,000 the current year, primarily due to an increase in earned interest.

• $12.2 million in transfers, up from $10.1 million in the current year, primarily due to State Aid to the Classroom funds.

The budget lists the following expenditures:

• $83.8 million in salaries, up from $76.7 million in the current year. That includes employee raises.

• $35.6 million in benefits, up from $31.3 million. That includes the 1 percent increase in employer health insurance costs and the 3.7 percent increase in employer retirement costs.

• $12.6 million to purchase services, down from $13.6 million in the current year.

• $7.9 million in supplies, up from $6.6 million in the current budget.

• $905,290 in equipment, down from $1.1 million in the current budget

• $800,000 in transfers, down from $848,709 in the current budget.

After a motion was made to approve the agenda at the beginning of the meeting, trustee Idella Carson requested first reading for the general fund budget be taken up at another time because she was not present at the budget workshop meeting.

Carson cited board policy that requires all board members to be present at such a workshop meeting.

Trustee Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens echoed Carson's concerns, saying Carson had indicated she was not going to be able to be present at the budget workshop and yet a decision was made to proceed with the meeting.

“That was just very disrespectful,” Bruce-Stephens said. “And then for you to go ahead and go on with it, that should not be.”

Chair Ruby Edwards said all had agreed on the time and date for the meeting and Carson denied that she did agree.

“I can take up ethics charges on this,” Carson said.

“We assumed that you could meet at 6 o'clock,” Edwards said.

“You don't assume,” Carson said.

The board approved the agenda 5-3 with trustees Mary Ulmer, Carson and Bruce-Stephens voting in opposition. Trustee Betty Pelzer did not vote.