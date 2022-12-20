 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OCSD chairwoman spreads holiday cheer to students

Ruby Edwards gives to students

Students from Rivelon Elementary School were presented gifts from OCSD School Board Chairwoman Ruby Edwards, Orangeburg County Councilwoman Delores Frazier and Brothers of the Delta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

For the third consecutive year, Orangeburg County School Disrict Board Chairwoman Ruby Edwards has celebrated the holiday season by sharing gifts of cheer with students in District 6.

Recently, Edwards surprised students at Mellichamp, Rivelon and Sheridan by presenting them with a Christmas gift.

Dr. Shawn Foster, superintendent of schools for Orangeburg County School District, outlines the district's next steps following the passage of the $190 million bond referendum.

Through the generosity of Edwards and community partners, more than 200 students in grades pre-K through kindergarten who attend Rivelon and Sheridan received an age-appropriate board game; and nearly 75 students who attend Mellichamp received a $5 gift card to McDonald’s.

Edwards was to be able to provide toys for students that were not computer-based. She wanted to give toys that would allow students to be kids, to use their hands, to use their imagination, and take a "screen-time" break.

"I wanted to give the children toys that would allow them to be creative, to dream big, and just to be a child," Edwards said.

At Mellichamp, the third, fourth and fifth-grade students were recognized for their growth on the i-Ready Assessment. The students who were presented gifts grew from their baseline score in the fall to show significant gains in ELA or math during this assessment cycle. In addition, the students either met or surpassed the "typical" growth or the "stretch" growth goals exceeding expectations during the school year.

"We are extremely proud of our scholars at Mellichamp," Principal Erica Glover said. “They have exceeded expectations, and I am so proud they are being recognized for academic excellence," Glover said.

When presenting the giftss, Edwards expressed how proud she is of all the children she met. She shared with them the expectation that she wanted them to continue to be excellent student scholars. She closed her comments to the students by sharing with them, their teachers and principals that she wouldn’t be able to do this without community partners.

“We are all so blessed to be able to bring smiles to children’s faces during this time of year, and I, along with those who have partnered with me, hope we can continue this tradition for many more holiday seasons," she said.

