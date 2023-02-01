OCSD celebrates National School Counseling Week

National School Counseling Week 2023, “Helping Students Dream Big,” sponsored by the American School Counselor Association, will be celebrated Feb. 6-10.

The event is designed to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different because of what school counselors do.

National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.

The special week honoring school counselors provides recognition for school counselors who, “implement comprehensive school counseling programs,” a vital part of the educational process for all students as they meet the challenges of the 21st century. Orangeburg County School District congratulates its professional school counselors and career specialists for being actively engaged in helping students examine their abilities, strengths, interests and talents; for working in partnership with parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today's world; for focusing on positive ways to enhance students’ academic, postsecondary and social/emotional development; and working with teachers and other educators to provide an educational system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic and optimistic aspirations for themselves.

“I always celebrate the successes of those who impact the lives of our students, but I especially enjoy sharing this school counselor week because I, too, am a school counselor,” said Dr. Shawn Foster, OCSD Superintendent.

“School counselors work to maximize student success, promoting access and equity for all students, as well as creating a culture of success for all,” he said.

OCSD recognized the following professional school counselors and career specialists who serve in Orangeburg County Schools:

• Rakeesha Patterson – Bethune-Bowman Elementary

• Rovinia Hillard – Brookdale Elementary

• Seleta Byrd – Dover Elementary

• Keisha James – Edisto Primary

• Gervais Fore – Edisto Primary

• Angela Gordon – Edisto Elementary

• Dr. Brian Young – Edisto Elementary

• Tiffany Davis – Elloree Elementary

• Raenita Clark – Elloree Elementary

• Joseph Brown – Holly Hill Elementary

• Orlene Rivers – Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary

• Andrea Felder – Lockett Elementary

• Yvette Pelzer-Brown – Marshall Elementary

• Travis Jennings – Marshall Elementary

• Deloris Smith – Mellichamp Elementary

• Dr. Sharon Forman – Rivelon Elementary

• Peggy Davis – Sheridan Elementary

• Elizabeth Johnson – Sheridan Elementary

• Michelle Fox – St. James-Gaillard Elementary

• Quia Stevenson – Vance-Providence Elementary

• Wanda Woods – Whittaker Elementary

• Crystal Austin – Bethune-Bowman Middle/High

• Tamika Tucker (career specialist) – Bethune-Bowman Middle/High

• Vickie Haynes – Branchville Middle/High

• Candace Illderton (career specialist) – Branchville Middle/High

• Therese Harrison – Carver-Edisto Middle

• Linda Mack – Carver-Edisto Middle

• Peggy Lingard-Moore (career specialist) – Carver-Edisto Middle

• Henry Butler – Holly Hill-Roberts Middle

• Cathy Huger – Holly Hill-Roberts Middle

• Tira Williams – Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Middle/High

• Michael Butler (career specialist) – Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Middle/High

• Danyell Boneparte – North Middle/High

• Sandra Thomas – R.E. Howard Middle

• Cassandra Young – R.E. Howard Middle

• Yvette Perryman-Brown (career specialist) – R.E. Howard Middle

• Wendy Nix – Cope Area Career Center

• Andre Smith – W.J. Clark Middle

• Dr. Sheridan Coleman – W.J. Clark Middle

• Tiffany Pickard (career specialist) – W.J. Clark Middle

• Terri Franklin – Edisto High

• Nicole Golson – Edisto High

• Trina Jeter (career specialist) – Edisto High

• Barbara Capers – Lake Marion High

• Dr. Stacey Rock-Gilmore – Lake Marion High

• Jeanetta Williams – Lake Marion High

• Jarvis Davis (career specialist) – Lake Marion High

• Michael Oliver – Lake Marion High

• Miranda Knight – Orangeburg-Wilkinson High

• Yolanda Gore – Orangeburg-Wilkinson High

• Angela Ham – Orangeburg-Wilkinson High

• Brittany Brown – Orangeburg-Wilkinson High

• Beulah Fridie Zeigler (career specialist) – Orangeburg-Wilkinson High

• Destynei Tiller – Orangeburg Technology Center/Orangeburg Alternative Program