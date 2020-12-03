OCSD cancels all athletic events as student athletes test positive for virus

All Orangeburg County School District athletic and sports events have been canceled until further notice as several student athletes have tested positive for the virus.

"Out of an abundance of caution, teammates and coaches of the players that tested positive have been asked to quarantine already," the district said in a press release Thursday. "In collaboration with athletic directors, principals and other leaders, the decision was made this afternoon to temporarily suspend all athletic practice and competitive play."

The cancellation includes all practices and games in all sports.

A date for athletic practice and competitive play to resume will be shared as soon as it is determined, according to the district.

"Coaches will remain in contact with athletes and their parents/guardians regarding any pertinent updates as they arise," the district said in the release. "Thank you for your understanding as we navigate this situation and focus on the health and safety of our students."

Parents received texts, emails and robocalls Thursday informing them of the news.

