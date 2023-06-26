Orangeburg County School District trustees have approved a budget that includes a pay raise for employees and no increase in the property tax rate.

Trustees gave third and final reading approval last week to the $143.4 million general fund budget for the next school year.

The budget includes a pay increase for employees, including a $2,500 increase in state-mandated teacher salaries.

The teacher salary increase was approved by both the S.C. House and Senate.

The increase brings the minimum starting salary for teachers in the district to $42,500, up from $40,000 annually.

The state's goal is to increase the salary to $50,000 by 2026.

The $143.4 million budget is an increase from the current year’s $130.8 million budget.

The budget will not require a tax rate increase. Prior to third and final reading, there was a public hearing on the budget. No one spoke at the public hearing.

The budget can still be amended once final budget numbers are in from the state.

Trustees Idella Carson and Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens did not vote. Trustee Peggy James-Tyler was absent.

No one voted in opposition.

School officials have said there is no need to raise taxes at the present time as state law allows the district to recover lost revenue over the last three years if needed.

District officials say the goal is to tap into increased property value assessments that would increase the tax base without the district having to raise taxes.

Increased costs are largely due state-mandated salary increases and additional revenues from the state will help pay for the salary increases.

The district’s budgeting priorities include:

• An experience-based STEP salary increase for all employees.

• A $3-an-hour increase for instructional aides.

• A $2-an-hour increase for food service, which includes cashiers, operators, managers and purchasing.

• A $1-an-hour increase for custodians, maintenance, building supervisors, site supervisors, bus monitors and school secretaries.

• A $1,000 minimum retention bonus for all employees.

• Funding for an athletic trainer in each high school. Each trainer would receive about $18,000 a year. The Medical University of South Carolina will provide trainers for the district. MUSC will also provide sports physicals.

• A 25% state-mandated pay increase for bus drivers, which means an hourly increase between $2.28 and $3.35.

• A state-mandated 1% increase for health insurance – employer cost.

• A state-mandated 3.7% increase for retirement – employer cost.

The balanced budget includes the following revenue:

• $49.3 million in local revenue, an increase from the current year’s $47.4 million.

• $24.1 million in state reimbursements, an increase from $22.3 million in the current fiscal year primarily due to additional motor carrier fees and funding from the Homestead Exemption Fund.

• $57.2 million in state revenue, up from $50.7 million this fiscal year, due primarily to State Aid to the Classroom, fringe benefits and bus driver increases.

• $634,561 in miscellaneous revenue, up from $350,000 the current year, primarily due to an increase in earned interest.

• $12.2 million in transfers, up from $10.1 million in the current year, primarily due to State Aid to the Classroom funds.

The budget lists the following expenditures:

• $83.9 million in salaries, up from $76.7 million in the current year. That includes employee raises.

• $36.6 million in benefits, up from $31.3 million. That includes the 1% increase in employer health insurance costs and the 3.7% increase in employer retirement costs.

• $12.6 million to purchase services, down from $13.6 million in the current year.

• $7.9 million in supplies, up from $6.6 million in the current budget.

• $905,290 in equipment, down from $1.1 million in the current budget.

• $800,000 in transfers, down from $848,709 in the current budget.

In related matters, the district had about $13.98 million in revenue through the month of May and $9.6 million in expenditures. Revenues exceeded expenditures by $4.4 million.

The board approved borrowing no more than $10 million to help the district operate until property tax revenues are available. The tax anticipation notice will be used by the school district to cover costs until taxes come in.

The majority of the district’s revenue will be received between January and April of 2024, once property taxes are paid.

“In many cases, a school district may not have the resources to front up and carry the school district until taxes come in,” district financial advisor Bob Damron said.

Damron also noted many school districts are using TAN money to pay for COVID-related projects.

School districts will be reimbursed for money spent on COVID projects through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, but the initial expense for the projects is something school districts may not be able to handle without a TAN.

Carson did not vote and Trustee Mary Ulmer voted against the TAN.

The board also approved the issuance of a general obligation bond to not exceed $6 million with the proposed bond to total about $5.6 million.

The bond will be issued through the South Carolina Association of Governmental Organizations. The debt will be issued in late August.

The bond would result in a debt millage of approximately 42 mills, which is the same as the debt millage since consolidation. Debt service for the district is paid through property taxes.

Ulmer did not vote.